Friday, August 13, 2021
Travel

Spain Holiday Rules: These are the important rules that you must follow Go to Spain

By Newslanes Media


You must submit a form of health control within 48 hours after you travel to Spain via air or water.

A negative Covid test may be necessary if you are crossing into Spain from France.
You may have to submit a second negative test if you are travelling from mainland Spain to the Canary and Balearic Islands.

You can find out more information about what’s required to travel to the islands here.
At the moment, certificates of recovery are medical documents that prove your recovery from COVID-19. They are not acceptable in Spain to allow you to arrive from the UK.

