Spain jellyfish warning issued: Costa del Sol facing Stinging fish are a summer staple

Malaga has a phone app Infomedusa, which reports on the 132 beaches of the region and the presence of jellyfish, proving that the province is taking the issue seriously.

This app can also report on other information such as temperature and wind direction.

Concerning jellyfish, the app has recommendations on what to do in case of a sting.

Go quickly to any assistance or post.

It also states that you should not use sand, towels or tissue to treat the injury.

Publited Fri, 13 August 2021 at 16:05.18 (+0000).