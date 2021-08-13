Surprise! Netflix releases ‘Grace’ and ‘Frankie’ again Episodes of the final season

All good things have an ending. Grace and Frankie are not exempted from this rule, even though I feel terrible writing it.

But in news you’ll be delighted to hear, Netflix has surprised us all by making the first four episodes of the seventh and final season available to stream.

- Advertisement -

Filming of the final season of Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris’ comedy, which stars the legendary Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, was halted in March 2020 due to COVID-19.

Season 7’s remaining episodes will be available in 2022. Dates have yet to be set, but these four episodes should be enough for us.

Hansen and Bergstein forever.

Credit: Ali Goldstein / Netflix

ICYMI. Grace, Frankie is the story about two women who suddenly find themselves single following revelations from their husbands (Martin Sheen & Sam Waterston). Grace Hansen (Fonda), and Frankie Bergstein(Tomlin), despite being unlikely friends, bond over shared heartbreaks and life turmoil. They eventually become closer and launch a company together.

In the final season, you will see June Diane Raphael and Peter Gallagher as well as Brooklyn Decker and Ethan Embry.

- Advertisement -

Netflix now has four episodes of Grace and Frankie Season 7 available for streaming.

Publited Fri, 13 August 2021 at 11:55:05 +0000