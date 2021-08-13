- Advertisement -

Due to the effects of the crisis in Mexico’s health, many small- and medium-sized businesses made significant changes to ensure their survival. The adoption of technology into its operations stands out among these changes.

According to INEGI, Mexico’s almost 4,000,000 micro, small, and medium-sized businesses are vitally important. They account for 99.8% of Mexico’s total companies, create 71% of Mexico’s employment, and contribute 52% to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

This group of companies sees the technology gap as an opportunity to reduce customer and sales. A study done by KPMG Consulting found that 47% of the companies are not implementing disruptive technology, even though 86% believe that it opens up more opportunities for them in times of uncertainty like those we live in.

For example, the technology firm Clear , with 11 years of experience in the development of software for SMEs in the automotive sector and with a presence in 19 countries, detected that implementing automation processes in the customer service area, through instant messaging, raises the competitiveness of SMEs.

Brad Simmons, founder and CEO of The Company, stated that the company has seen sales increases of 25% on average. They also have 10% more clients from SMEs who are dedicated to automating prospecting and offering complementary services to new clients. He added that this will help to reduce the number of ‘no shows’ and lack of assistance.

Simmons explained that although automation has been viewed as a technology that only large corporations can adopt, it is actually more common for small businesses to use this technology to automate their processes.”

The firm is working to develop a platform digital that automates customer service via WhatsApp. This is one of the most popular instant messaging apps in Latin America. Potential for SMEs with high volumes of appointments such as those in the healthcare sector.

This is because instant messaging apps are the most preferred way for consumers to not only communicate but to also buy. Statista reports that 83% of Latin Americans use WhatsApp to make purchases.

Launch of the platform is planned for Latin America during the fourth quarter of 2012. It is currently being built by Mexican talent. Capital from Silicon Valley is also being used to fund it.

Clear’s CEO, Clear believes that automation is key for the survival and growth of SMEs within an ever-digital economy.