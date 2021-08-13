Quantcast
The trial of an electric powered aircraft in green aviation has been successful Orkney

By Newslanes Media
The trial of an electric powered aircraft in green aviation has been successful Orkney

The first hybrid-electric aircraft from Scotland has taken the air at Orkney’s new testing centre.

Ampaire, a US-based airline company has swapped one of their Cessna retrofitted piston engines with an electric motor.

Ampaire thinks hybrid technology can open the door to inter-island flights and shorter haul routes using greener technologies.

The aircraft flew its initial tests in Hawaii before being shipped to Scotland. The plane can be charged in 90 minutes and allow for around one hour of flight.

Publited Fri, 13 August 2021 at 09:32.24 +0000

