These are the 10 most popular Netflix shows you can binge-watch right now Now

We all know that binge-watching television is now commonplace. It’s no longer a question of whether or not we should watch a series in one go. It is just a matter of deciding which show to watch next.

We’ve put together a list with the top 10 Netflix shows you should be watching right now. These shows range from long-running series to short-form miniseries that you’ll love, and are certain to become your next obsession.

These are, in no particular order of importance, the top 10 shows you can binge-watch over at Netflix.

1.



Credit: Netflix

Russian Doll is as close as you can get to Netflix’s perfect binge-watch.

Russian Doll is as close as you can get to Netflix's perfect binge-watch.

The first season consists of eight episodes that each last 30 minutes. The show is bold and explores themes such as mortality, trauma, human connection, all set against the backdrop New York's East Village. It's also hilarious. Natasha Lyonne starred in the role of Nadia. She is a 36-year-old woman trapped in a time loop when she dies. Nadia's Groundhog Day-esque adventures become more complex and Nadia races against the loop in an attempt to understand why her dying can't be stopped. She also discovers what the loop is to do with Alan (an alleged stranger) who is experiencing the same loop. Alexis Nedd Senior Entertainment Reporter.

2.

Schitt's Creek takes a premise which could have easily been mean-spirited – a wealthy family struggling to survive in a small community – and transforms it into one of the most hilarious, heartfelt TV shows. This Emmy-awarded comedy invites you to be infatuated with the Rose family, and their residents throughout six highly addictive seasons. These characters may be a bit sexist, but their mutual respect and caring for one another will make you laugh out loud. Schitt's Creek is worth a look for Catherine O'Hara's accents and her outfits, but there's more. — Belen Edwards, Entertainment Fellow

3.



Credit: netflix

Few cooking contests can be as soothing or addictive as The Great British Baking Show. It is filled with challenging recipes, charming contestants and lots of innuendos. The Great British Baking Show is what makes it special. They are talented amateur bakers. You'll find yourself tearing through seasons after watching the elaborate creations that they can make. Then you will be rooting for them and admiring their delicious works. You'll soon be tempted to get your own apron. Be careful not to get soggy bottoms. Belen Edwards Entertainment Fellow.

4.

Have you seen Avatar: The Final Airbenderyet yet? This is a signal to go on a binge-watching spree. Avataris a great series with plenty of memorable fight scenes and memorable characters. It is impossible not to feel in love with Aang, his friends, and Zuko every episode.

Avatar is a marvellous show that offers sage advice and solid lessons for life, mainly from Uncle Iroh, the World’s Best TV Father Figure. This show will make you feel as comfortable as it does the storyline. After you finish binging on Avatar, be sure to check out The Legend of Korra’s sequel series. It is also available streaming on Netflix. B.E.

5.



Credit: COURTESY NETFLIX

Sweet Tooth is a fantastic addition to Netflix's 2021 line-up. Its big gamble on children's wonder was well worth it. Although the story takes place in the aftermath of a devastating virus that decimates the human population, and causes the collapse of civilisation (yikes), Sweet Tooth tells the tale from Gus's perspective. Gus is a hybrid of a human-deer who was sheltered by his father until the end when shelter was no longer possible. Gus's journey through the world he barely knew existed is a beautiful coming-of-age story with a talented supporting cast and a flawless cute-to-concerning ratio. A.N.

6.

One common myth in sports shows is that it takes passion to watch the show. This is especially true in the case Friday night lights. It was made from the film FNL, which is based on the novel of the same title. While it appears to be the story a Texas high school football team, the truth of the matter is that it tells the story of an entire community of individuals and systems that fail, as well as the amazing little things that make up the world we call life. You can cry to Coach Taylor’s pre-game speech, cheer for Tim Riggins’ weaponized himbo Tim Riggins or simply marvel at Mrs. Coach’s perfect hair. All reactions will be valid up to Friday night lights. A.N.

7.

This hilarious coming-of age story is set against the backdrop of the turbulent Northern Ireland conflict in the late 1990s. Derry Girls focuses on four Catholic schoolgirls and one English man named James. It is a comedy in its truest form, finding humor amid a world rife in conflict and fear. The series is a touching portrait of friendship that transcends time and place. It’s an outstanding representation of camaraderie, growth, and companionship. — Alison Foreman, Entertainment Reporter (*)

8.



Credit: ISABELLA B. VOSMIKOVA/NETFLIX

There are many coming-of-age comedy movies, but none quite like Never Have I Ever. It's the only high-school show to feature Devi, an Indian-American girl, as its main character (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan plays Devi). John McEnroe is the narrator, which makes it one of tennis's most famous shows. It's yet another and underneath the riotous teenage hijinks it is a delicate exploration of guilt, grief, and shame. We laughed and we cried. Ben was poor, so we looked around at Devi. We loved her for that and more. — Angie Han, Deputy Entertainment Editor

9.

Mike Schur’s compelling tale about life after death is a must-see. Starring Kristen Bell and Ted Danson as well as Jamela Jamil (D’Arcy Carden), Manny Jacinto, Manny Jacinto and William Jackson Harper. The series is a hilarious look into what it takes to be a good person using the most funny comedic lens since The Office.

As any Good Place enthusiast knows, it's impossible to detail these events without giving away something. You'll have to believe us. We promise that you will be hooked after the first episode. A.F.

10.



Credit: CHARLIE GARY/NETFLIX

Based on the 1983 novel of the same name by Walter Tevis, this Netflix period drama follows chess prodigy Beth Harmon as she gradually rises to the top of her game while fighting off loneliness and addiction.

Anya Taylor Joy's portrayal of Beth is captivating. She displays her emotions with subtlety that completely absorbs the viewers. The series' final triumphant episode is made all the better by this subtlety. The story is captivating, but it's also very pretty. The heroine is seen competing in stunning locations around the globe while sporting beautiful period costume and perfect eyeliner. Brilliant female lead and swoon-worthy aesthetics? You can check and verify. –Brooke Bajgrowicz, Entertainment Fellow

Published at Fri, 13 August 2021 23:31:57 +0000