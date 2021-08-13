TUI cancels additional flights and holidays in October, including Spain, Turkey, and the USA

TUI has been forced to cancel further flights and holidays due to “uncertainty” over international travel restrictions. Despite the fact that travel providers have increased their capacity over recent weeks, certain holidays to favorite destinations are no longer being offered.
Destinations in Spain, Turkey and the US are among the ones that have been dropped from travel plans.
TUI promises customers that they will contact them to talk about their options if the airline cancels their vacation.
The holiday company explains on its website that non-essential travel will not be allowed if there are warnings from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. If the destination government imposes a quarantine upon arrival, then the travel provider won’t allow them to travel. They also explain that they can’t waive this quarantine by providing proof of negative COVID-19 tests or being fully vaccinated.
TUI can also cancel holiday bookings if there are international border restrictions that close to UK travelers or the destination is listed as a red zone.
They can also change the date of their vacation to another destination with an incentive.
All cancellations are accepted from August to October 31st, 2021.
Here are the most recent cancellations. However, TUI points out that this list does not include all holiday program changes.
Travel providers will notify affected customers if there are sudden cancellations for other destinations.
August Cancellations
The following holiday bookings (including flight-only or accommodation-only) that were due to depart before August 31st 2021 have been cancelled:
* Abu Dhabi
* Aruba
* Cancun, Mexico
* India
* Indonesia
* Maldives
* Mauritius
* Naples, Italy
* Sri Lanka
* Tanzania
* Thailand
* Turkey
* USA
October cancellations
The following holiday bookings (including flight-only or accommodation-only) that were due to depart before October 31st 2021 have been cancelled:
* Almeria (Mainland Spain)
* Bulgaria
* Calabria, Italy
* Girona (Mainland Spain)
* Italy-Sardinia (flying on TUI Airways, holidays with partners are still available)
* Italy-Sicily (flying with TUI Airlines – Holidays including flights with partners airlines still available)
* Kvarner Bay in Croatia
* Los Cabos, Mexico
* Malta (flying on TUI Airways, holidays with partner airlines still available)
* Montenegro
Publited Fri, 13 August 2021 at 07:22.05 +0000