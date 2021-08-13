TUI cancels additional flights and holidays in October, including Spain, Turkey, and the USA

Destinations in Spain, Turkey and the US are among the ones that have been dropped from travel plans.

TUI promises customers that they will contact them to talk about their options if the airline cancels their vacation.

The holiday company explains on its website that non-essential travel will not be allowed if there are warnings from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. If the destination government imposes a quarantine upon arrival, then the travel provider won’t allow them to travel. They also explain that they can’t waive this quarantine by providing proof of negative COVID-19 tests or being fully vaccinated.

TUI can also cancel holiday bookings if there are international border restrictions that close to UK travelers or the destination is listed as a red zone.

