Two PCR tests could be used to reduce the cost for travelers. simple tips – a ‘good deal’

At the moment, travelers returning from countries on the green list do not have to be quarantined. However, they must undergo a PCR test within two days.

- Advertisement -

These rules are applicable to travellers who have been fully vaccinated and returning from countries on the amber-list. However, those arriving from countries not listed must be quarantined for at least 10 days, then take another PCR test.

Tests must only be ordered from an authorized provider, as indicated on the Government’s website.

Saving money begins with making sure that holidaymakers are familiarized with these guidelines and planning accordingly.

Kelvin stated, “I believe the most important thing is to concentrate on the new rules for amber.”

- Advertisement -

The new rule for vaccinating is to follow the green list guidelines.

You will need to perform a three-day test prior to departure. This test can be either an antigen or a lateral flow. PCR can also be done. Then, you can do the day two PCR test.

To cut down on costs, Mr Kelvin says there are two avenues holidaymakers have to choose from.

READ MORE: Spain hoteliers ‘turning away’ bookings from UK travellers