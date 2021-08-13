Quantcast
Video: Nintendo Minute: Animal Crossing New! Items for Horizons Back-to-School

By Newslanes Media
0
5

Kit and Krysta will be back with another Nintendo Minute episode on Friday. Animal Crossing: New Horizons received little content over the last year, however that hasn’t prevented the release of lots of merchandise. It’s also back-to-school time, so this week’s Nintendo Minute episode has some items to tell you about that Animal Crossing fans may want to get before the school year begins, assuming that it hasn’t happened in your area yet.

Kit and Krysta stated in the video that they are here to help you with your school supplies as you start school. We have items to suit all grades, including elementary, middle, and high schools. Nintendo‘s tweet, which contains the video, is down below.


Publited at Fri 13 August 2021 23.45:52 +0000

