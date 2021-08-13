The ALPINA XB7 is one of the most insane cars on earth. A three-row, 2 ton-plus, 600-horsepower SUV is not necessary in this world. Yet, the XB7 exists and it’s absolutely amazing. Unfortunately, many enthusiasts don’t have the opportunity to see it in person. It is also very rare. AutoTopNL’s new video puts you in control of an Autobahn Blitz.

The ALPINA XB7 was an amazing exercise in excess that I discovered during my time there. The 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine was originally a BMW N63 standard, but it became an ALPINA tuned beast. ALPINA modifies the engine tune, including the turbochargers and pistons. It produces 612 horsepower and 590 pounds-feet of torque. Although it’s still not as powerful as a BMW X5 M Competition but feels a lot more powerful and has a completely different personality.

In this new video, you get to take a walkaround of the XB7, to see all of its interesting and unique details, as well as get a look at a POV drive. The latter of which really shows off what it’s like to drive, which should give fans the taste of the XB7 that they’ll almost certainly never get.

In this video, we also see how fast the ALPINA XB7 can go. It took just 27.40 seconds to go from 0-252 km/h (155 MPH) and it was impressive for a monster three rows tall that is as heavy as an aircraft carrier. The XB7 can reach speeds of 290 km/h (181 mph), and this video shows it getting close, with a speed just above 280 km/h (173 mph). This might seem small in a world where YouTubers post videos at 200+ mph every day. This luxury SUV can carry seven people and has three rows. It’s amazing!