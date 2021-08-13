Warzone patch notes: Call of Duty Season 5 Update news One and 4

Developers Raven Software have confirmed all the big updates being made as part of the Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 release.

The Warzone patch notes included an extensive rundown, as well as details about how Verdansk would change over the next weeks.

Mobile Broadcast Stations, however, will appear as Points of Interest on the map. They won’t be in fixed locations. These will instead be randomly set for each match making it much more difficult to locate.

Raven sent a message to fans explaining that they may play an even bigger role in the Season. He said: “These POIs are located in many locations in Verdansk and differ from match-to–match. This is done in order to prevent one location from being signaled boosted by rewards.

You can see what they are all about by getting closer. But, keep your head down and listen to the radio broadcasts each one sends.

The Red Doors can send you to other locations than your main room. It could be related to the Mobile Broadcast Stations found around Verdansk.

Reports suggest that [[REDACTED]] may be doing something in Verdansk. We don’t know what. It is an unauthorized [[REDACTED]] which could put at risk our efforts to stop Stitch from being discovered.