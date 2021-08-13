Quantcast
22.9 C
United States of America
Friday, August 13, 2021
type here...
Sports

Washington’s Chase Young lights Twitter on fire with his hit tweets Cam Newton, Patriots’ preseason debut

By Newslanes Media
0
8

Must read

Washington's Chase Young lights Twitter on fire with his hit tweets Cam Newton, Patriots' preseason debut

Chase Young only needed a handful of plays to score his first touchdown as a quarterback in preseason.

In his debut preseason against the Patriots, the 2020 NFL Defensive Player of the Year was quick to get into the backfield. On New England’s third offensive play of the game, he took a hard hit on Cam Newton after beating tackle Isaiah Wynn.

- Advertisement -

Young’s huge play is revealed:

It looked like Young made a stripsack, forcing a turnover at first. Young received a QB hit, pressure and a penalty from the officials who deemed it an incomplete play.

LEARN MORE: Quez Watkins is the second-fastest receiver in 2020 NFL Draft The 2020 NFL Draft’s second fastest receiver is here

- Advertisement -

Young’s play caught the attention of NFL players and Twitter personalities. He made a huge impact on Washington, and they were amazed at how fast he did it. Wynn is an offensive lineman that Young beat.

- Advertisement -

Young, with all the buzz surrounding him, is no surprise. Young has the fourth-shortest odds at +1200, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player The Team Odds
Aaron Donald Rams +600
T.J. Watt Steelers +600
Myles Garrett Browns +650
Chase Young Washington +200
Joey Bosa Chargers +1300

Publited Fri, 13 August 2021 at 03:27.42 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePS5 UK: Stock update and news about GAME, PS5 UK
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks