Washington’s Chase Young lights Twitter on fire with his hit tweets Cam Newton, Patriots’ preseason debut

Chase Young only needed a handful of plays to score his first touchdown as a quarterback in preseason.

In his debut preseason against the Patriots, the 2020 NFL Defensive Player of the Year was quick to get into the backfield. On New England’s third offensive play of the game, he took a hard hit on Cam Newton after beating tackle Isaiah Wynn.

Young’s huge play is revealed:

It looked like Young made a stripsack, forcing a turnover at first. Young received a QB hit, pressure and a penalty from the officials who deemed it an incomplete play.

Young’s play caught the attention of NFL players and Twitter personalities. He made a huge impact on Washington, and they were amazed at how fast he did it. Wynn is an offensive lineman that Young beat.

Chase Young inhaled Isaiah Wynn like a French fry. Mina Kimes, @minakimesAugust 12, 2021

Chase Young. Man oh man. There’s no need for us to be able to see. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV)August 12, 2021

Chase Young is now allowed to go on the ice up until Week 1. It’s all good with 99 Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS).August 12, 2021

Chase Young ….yea this boy is ready! — Damien Woody (@damienwoody)August 12, 2021

Did you remember when everybody was concerned about Chase Young’s reaction in June to not having attended OTAs. It’s good to have fun — Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay)August 12, 2021

Chase Young – Preseason and reg season.. it doesn’t matter.. Playmaker Jamual (@LetMualTellit).August 12, 2021

Isaiah Wynn had an exceptional camp. Chase Young just sonned his first series. People, 99 is something else. — Ryan Fowler (@FowlerRyan1)August 12, 2021

Chase Young – NFL Sack Leader in 2021. It’s available for booking. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout)August 12, 2021

Young, with all the buzz surrounding him, is no surprise. Young has the fourth-shortest odds at +1200, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player The Team Odds Aaron Donald Rams +600 T.J. Watt Steelers +600 Myles Garrett Browns +650 Chase Young Washington +200 Joey Bosa Chargers +1300

