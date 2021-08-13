What can you do to get that holiday feel? Staycation in the UK – more It is desirable to “cut down on stress”

Although Britons might believe that a vacation feeling is only possible overseas, 54% of respondents selected UK locations as the “most desired” destination in an open selection. __S.2__

Although 60% of Britons believe people will be more jealous if they travel abroad, there are many benefits to staying in one place. - Advertisement - Some of the benefits of a staycation include “being able to drive”, “no long-haul flights”, “easier accessibility” and “avoiding the stress of airports”. Katherine Templar Lewis, Creative Neuroscientist: Staying closer to your family can reduce stress levels and allow you to enjoy the holiday spirit and all its positive effects. DO NOT MISS

- Advertisement - Among the Britons who were surveyed, 78% considered stayingcations to be a top option for family holidays. Places that gave Britons the biggest holiday feeling included Cornwall, Devon, the Lake District and Wales. Katherine stated: “Science has shown that the health benefits of holidays, no matter where they are, can last for up to one month.” A change in scenery is a great way to recharge our tired minds and increase creativity, motivation and health.

“Getting enough sleep, outside activity, or just escaping daily worries can have a profound restorative impact on your brain and body.” - Advertisement - This study looked into how far Britons have to travel to experience holiday bliss. Surprisingly, 31% of the respondents said they need to travel “between 101-500 miles”. Original Cottages offers some great ideas for UK holidays.

Original Cottages suggests that you stay at Original Cottages to enjoy the many attractions such as beaches, wineries, gelati, and wildlife. The Watering Hole in Cornwall is the UK’s only beach bar. It ranks high on our list of things to do on your staycation. The top 10 were also awarded a whale-spotting tour of Yorkshire and an animal safari through Suffolk.

Publited Fri, 13 August 2021 at 19:06:37 +0000