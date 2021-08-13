What Italian lake should you visit the most? You can have a dreamy vacation! Explore the most beautiful ones

Are you unable to decide between the two? Imagine Cruising has a vacation that will make it easy for you to choose. Imagine Cruising offers a 12-night vacation that includes two nights in Lake Maggiore or Lake Como as well as short breaks in Florence and a luxurious Mediterranean cruise aboard Cunard’s Queen Victoria cruise vessel. __S.4__

There are many dream vacation ideas right there.

Cunard Mediterranean Voyage and Italian Lakes Retreat package, 12-night, includes many glamorous perks, including four-star accommodations, guided tours of all the major attractions, as well as numerous opportunities to explore on your own.

A two-night stay in Lake Maggiore is a unique experience. You’ll be able to see the stunning Isola Bella, with its Baroque palaces and beautiful gardens.

The gala dinner at Rocca di Angera Castle, with its four-course meal and live music, is the highlight. It’s certain to be a magical evening, given the luxurious surroundings.

Lake Como guests can get a one-day pass to the Lake Como Ferries so that they can visit the picturesque towns and villages of Bellagio, Tremezzo and Tremezzo. These are popular destinations with George Clooney and other A-listers.

You can also enjoy a 1-night stay in Florence, where you will be able to take a walking tour and see the Giotto Tower as well as the Florence Cathedral, Palazzo Vecchio, and the famous Old Town.