Travel

What Italian lake should you visit the most? You can have a dreamy vacation! Explore the most beautiful ones

Are you unable to decide between the two? Imagine Cruising has a vacation that will make it easy for you to choose. Imagine Cruising offers a 12-night vacation that includes two nights in Lake Maggiore or Lake Como as well as short breaks in Florence and a luxurious Mediterranean cruise aboard Cunard’s Queen Victoria cruise vessel. __S.4__

There are many dream vacation ideas right there.
__S.6__

Cunard Mediterranean Voyage and Italian Lakes Retreat package, 12-night, includes many glamorous perks, including four-star accommodations, guided tours of all the major attractions, as well as numerous opportunities to explore on your own.
__S.8__

A two-night stay in Lake Maggiore is a unique experience. You’ll be able to see the stunning Isola Bella, with its Baroque palaces and beautiful gardens.
__S.11__

The gala dinner at Rocca di Angera Castle, with its four-course meal and live music, is the highlight. It’s certain to be a magical evening, given the luxurious surroundings.
__S.14__

Lake Como guests can get a one-day pass to the Lake Como Ferries so that they can visit the picturesque towns and villages of Bellagio, Tremezzo and Tremezzo. These are popular destinations with George Clooney and other A-listers.
__S.16__

You can also enjoy a 1-night stay in Florence, where you will be able to take a walking tour and see the Giotto Tower as well as the Florence Cathedral, Palazzo Vecchio, and the famous Old Town. __S.18__

Six days spent basking in the Italian sun, Cunard offers more glamour with a 6-night cruise aboard Cunard’s Queen Victoria cruise vessel, which includes stops at Cartagena, Gibraltar, and other destinations. __S.20__

The ship is the epitome of class from its plush public rooms to the chic cabins, gourmet dining options and dazzling entertainment.

Imagine West End-style entertainments, white-gloved waiters serving afternoon teas, ample space poolside and some of Cunard’s most renowned gala nights. Here you can wear your finest outfits, dance in the grand ballroom, and dress up for the occasion. __S.23__

Passengers can enjoy many perks when they retire to their suites or staterooms. These include king-size beds and lavish bedding as well as a seven-pillow meal and a nightly turndown. __S.25__

Do you want to make a booking for your holiday? __S.27__

For the Cunard Mediterranean Voyage (12 Nights), Italian Lakes Retreat, and Exclusive Gala Evening starting at PS2,399pp This price is based on departure date of June 7, 2022. Book at imaginecruising.co.uk.

Publiated Fri, 13 August 2021 at 23:08:47 +0000

