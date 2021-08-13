Windows 7 will lose more support by 2021, but there are still good things. Windows 10 news

Microsoft stopped officially supporting Windows 7 a while back, and we are starting to notice major entertainment and apps moving away. Windows 11 will be out soon, but Windows 10 won’t suffer from these same problems anytime soon. - Advertisement - Microsoft confirmed Windows 10 support would end October 14, 2025. This will leave the platform stable for many years. However, many entertainment products that are still compatible with Windows 7 will cease to work in the coming year.

Activision Blizzard has announced that some popular games won't work on Win 7 next month. Call of Duty Warzone, one of the most loved free games in the UK, will cease to work on Windows 7 September 2021 along with its sister title, Call of Duty Modern Warfare. A new announcement states that the Windows 7 operating system won't be supported by COD Modern Warfare or COD Warzone after September 8, 2021. There is good possibility that the game will run normally until next month. It is important to remember that once a new version is available after September 8, the game will be removed from your Windows device.

Next, select "Upgrade this PC" from the menu. There will be enough room on your hard drive. You might need to clear some space or install from an external drive. Microsoft next asks if you would like to retain your programs and files or do you prefer to start over with nothing from the previous install. Most people believe that it is best to keep all your apps and files intact. Call of Duty Warzone has just released Season 5 of its Season, which contains new content that you can unlock on all platforms including PC.

Published Fri, 13 August 2021 at 18:20:21 +0000