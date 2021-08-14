Acura will bring back the Integra nameplate this spring 2022

LOS ANGELES — Acura has announced that the Integra name will be revived for a compact sedan. This is a sign of hope and a way for Acura to return to the performance roots it had in the entry-level segment.

On Thursday, Acura held a Monterey Car Week event that was focused on the NSX supercar’s final model year. It also announced the return to the Integra which was one its first models back in 1986 when it was founded.

The brand’s compact sedan, the ILX (2013 model year), is based upon a platform used two generations ago by the Honda Civic.

The original Integra came as either a three-door, five-door hatchback or a sedan. It was discontinued in 2006 after being offered as an optional four-door sedan.

Acura did not provide much information about the revived Integra during Thursday’s announcement. They only said that more details would be available in spring 2022.

In a separate statement , James Marchand (assistant vice-president, Acura Canada) stated that he was thrilled to see one of Acura’s most beloved models back. The Integra is a well-known performance car model and will return to Acura’s lineup in the same spirit as its predecessor. This iconic car is back to show our dedication to Precision Crafted Performance, which encompasses engineering, design and performance.

The new Honda Civic will be the platform for the Integra’s next generation. Acura enthusiasts will be excited to hear that the company is offering a Type S compact sedan, which will compete better with other models.

A 2.4-litre four-cylinder, naturally-aspirated engine produces just 201 horsepower in the 2022 ILX. The TLX, a new midsize sedan with a turbocharged 2.0-litre engine that produces 272 hp, and the Type S model with a turbocharged 3.0-litre V-6 producing 355 hp is the redesigned TLX.

The current ILX comes only with front-wheel drive. However, the redesigned TLX has the option of the “super handling” all-wheel-drive system. This improves cornering and power delivery. The Integra could be offered with the motor’s 272-hp potential as an awd model. This would allow it to compete against luxury sports sedans.

Last year, Acura dealers were shown a leaked presentation that confirmed 2022’s timeline for a new compact sedan with an optional Type S performance option. Media speculation had suggested that the Acura name could be RSX, TSX, or another Acura name due to Acura’s 3-letter naming convention.

Honda’s coupe-style Civic body design was discontinued last year. Acura will likely not revive the Civic for a two door Integra. Due to the slow sales of Honda’s coupe, it is most likely that this sedan will be a 4-door. Honda offers both the sedan and hatchback versions of its redesigned Civic.





