All Blacks win Bledisloe Cup with record score

Codie Taylor was successful in scoring two tries for New Zealand against Australia.

New Zealand retained the Bledisloe cup for 19 years as they beat Australia to set a new record in Auckland’s 57-22 victory.

Codie Taylor scored two tries, and individual scores from Rieko Ioane (Brodie Retalick), Ardie Savea. The All Blacks also posted their highest ever points total in Tests against trans-Tasman opponents.

The win was not only a record breaking half-century, but also a bonus point for a strong start to the Rugby Championship campaign. It marked the 22nd consecutive victory of New Zealand against the Wallabies in Eden Park. This extends a winning streak that dates back to 1986.

Australia needed to win in order for the three-match Cup Series to continue after last week’s 33-25 loss. Tate McDermott and Andrew Kellaway scored twice each. They were also punished mercilessly for making errors.

Wallabies began well and tested the home team with their aggressive tackles and physical approach to breakdowns. In the 4th minute centre Rieko Ioane, who was running 80m to score, grabbed a pass from Tom Banks and Noah Lolesio.

Lolesio, the fly-half, made amends for his mistake soon afterwards with a pinpoint cross-kick that found Kellaway. The winger was able to score the final goal. It brought the score down to 7-5.

New Zealand scored a spectacular try in the 14th minute from Wallabies’ turnover, which was completed by Retallick. Ioane, Ioane’s brother, was passed to Akira by Ioane. He then dummied to Reece and cut in-field to link with McKenzie. McKenzie passed the ball to Retallick who ran 20 m to get under the posts.

New Zealand was leading 21-8 when Savea scored, also from Wallabies errors. Lolesios tried to clear a kick that was skewed intofield, and Mounga, the fly-half ran the ball back. This created the attacking position where the No 8 scored.

The Wallabies trailed 31-8 at the half, but they rallied with McDermott’s scrum-half try to reduce their lead to six points by halftime.

The All Blacks were under immense pressure after Savea was sent into the sin-bin just two minutes later. New Zealand punished the visitors for failing to take the penalty, which they received after kick-to-touch.

Although Taylor was temporarily reduced to just 14 players, Taylor completed his first. A few minutes later Damian McKenzie with rising winds at his back kicked a 56-metre penalty for All Blacks victory 31-15

Andrew Kellaway scored two tries in Australia

Reece, who scored New Zealand’s second try after a long-range intercept, crossed for Taylor’s second. Jordan, a winger for the All Blacks, touched down for Jordan’s 10th try. The All Blacks had scored four tries within 15 minutes of each other to reduce their lead to just 50-15.

Wallabies responded, though too late, by attempting a second attempt from Kellaway. But New Zealand, who was never one to restrain, finished the game with a flourish, thanks to an effort after the siren in centre Havili.