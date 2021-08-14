Already, Phasmophobia Devs tease new fans and ghosts. Have theories

The team behind Phasmophobia, Kinetic Games, is teasing two new ghosts that are coming to harass would-be hunters in the game – and players are already building theories about what these spirits are. It appears that players will require a different type of equipment in order to combat them.

Developer Kinetic Games promised “big things ahead” in a tweet a couple of weeks ago for fans of Phasmophobia, but it was light on details – that was literally the entirety of the tweet, those three words. Although we know that the team plans a large overhaul of the game and a rebalance in difficulty, most of the August updates to the Trello are’redacted’.

The new tease, as posted on Twitter, shows two new spirit types from the ghost hunter’s diary – with a lot of words blurred out, including the names and a piece of new equipment. However, it is possible to make out a few letters, which should be enough for internet detectives to investigate the case.

For example, the blurred portion on the right-hand-side looks very much like “by laserlight” — suggesting that the equipment part was a laser pointer. The letter “G” appears to be visible in the middle of both the first and second names of ghosts. Fans have suggested the Myling and Japanese Goryo, both creepy children spirits.

These are only theories, of course, and until the ghosts arrive – most likely in the next update, as the developer has done previously – players won’t know for sure just how badly they don’t actually want to play this game in VR, honestly.

Publited Sat, 14 August 2021 at 14:57.43 +0000