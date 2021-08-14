American Idol’s Syesha Merado is resigned as the custodian of five newborns CPS takes away son months later

- Advertisement -

Syesha is currently fighting for custody of her two young children.

A former American Idol finalist who was trying to regain custody after her son, aged 18 months, was placed into foster care, took her baby girl away during an encounter on the road with Florida sheriff officers.

Mercado’s 10-day old daughter remains in state protection following an August 12 court hearing, according to the Miami Herald-Tribune.

The singer and her partner, Tyron Deneer, recorded much of Wednesday’s incident, where they were presented with a court order to hand over their child for a checkup at a hospital, and posted it on Instagram, writing: ‘THEY TOOK OUR BABY AGAIN!’

The legal struggle of a family: Syesha Merado (34), had her baby taken by Florida sheriff deputies on Wednesday, during a Florida traffic stop. This was five months after Amen'Ra, her 18-month-old son, was placed in foster home.

Mercado & Deener, a mother and daughter were traveling in Sarasota with their infant child when they were stopped by authorities. They demanded that the 10-day-old girl be surrendered.

In this Instagram video Deener is seen in the driver’s chair, and Mercado in the backseat together with their child.

The court ordered them to turn over the child to welfare for a checkup. Both the parents appealed to have the girl taken to the doctor.

Mercado asked deputies to not take her baby, explaining that she was being breastfed. The 34-year old was seen slowly walking her baby girl over to the deputies after she had pumped breast milk from the backseat in a car into a glass.

It was heartbreaking. The American Idol alumni pleaded and sobbed with the authorities at the Sarasota road stop for custody of her daughter.

Mother’s plea to the sheriff: “This is my baby. My baby is only days old, and you are taking my child away from me,” said the singer.

Family Matters: A 34-year old mother sobbed during her stop

“How can you possibly do such a thing? Is it possible that you don’t feel any emotion? Mercado asked the authorities, clearly expressing raw emotion before starting to weep.

‘You guys, I’m human. You’re taking my baby from me, this is my baby. You are taking my baby from me. You don’t have hearts. She cried as she held her little girl in her arms, wrapped in a white and pink blanket.

“You don’t care… My baby is happy and healthy.”

During the video, deputies from the Sheriff’s Office explained to the camera that the baby was taken by the authorities because the couple failed to inform authorities about Mercado’s birth during her legal battle for custody.

Deener countered that they asked all their questions to go through their lawyer, but this did not occur. Deener also stated that their baby had been to a doctor for his health checks the day before and had all of the documentation.

Tyron Deneer was Mercado’s partner and he also pleaded with authorities not to take their child. He filmed most of the event using a cell phone camera.

Anguish of a mother: Eventually, Mercado gave her baby girl to the authorities, wrapped in a blanket.

Roadside: A court order was issued by the Sheriff Department to the officers in custody of the infant because the couple were involved in a case concerning their 18-month old son.

The short video is just over an hour long and has prompted anger from Mercado supporters who believe racism played a part in her case along with other injustices. Both Tyron Deener and Mercado are Black.

In February, the couple began legal disputes over their children. They took Amen’Ra (then one year old) to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital St. Petersburg, Florida to obtain ‘extra fluids’ for him because he had difficulty transitioning from breastmilk to solid food.

The hospitalization was over, and the boy was released from their care to the Manatee Child Protective Services. Mercado claims that armed officers 'forced me from my child' following an accusation of neglect and abuse.

In an Instagram posting, the singer said that they had taken her away from "my proudest creation in my life, pure joy and my sunhine."

The couple pleaded: They said that their daughter just had a checkup and had all of the documentation to support it.

It was a sad situation. The couple managed to walk back to their car without any incident.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said Friday that it received information from the hospital's Child Abuse Line about a boy who was'severely undernourished'. Mercado disagrees.

CPS kidnapped ‘Amen’Ra from our home. They claimed that we had refused to take a B12 shot, and it was a matter if life or death. This is a complete lie. We did not refuse a B12 shot and he was never on the brink of death,” Mercado posted on a GoFundMe page she set up to pay legal fees.

On Saturday, August 14th, the GoFundMe account for ‘Bring Rae home’ had $327,874 of donations.

Mercado claims her children are the best examples of racial prejudice in Manatee County. Her son was placed with a white foster parent without her interviewing any qualified friends or relatives for placement.

Mercado was a contestant on American Idol season 7, 2008. He finished third to David Archuleta, the runner-up, and David Cook, the winner.

Foster care: In March, the singer placed his young son in foster care after receiving information through a hospital’s Child Abuse Line that indicated that a boy had been’severely undernourished.