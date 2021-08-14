Ashley Graham marks her 11-year wedding anniversary Justin Ervin, Justin’s husband

- Advertisement -

The couple got married over a decade ago.

Ashley Graham also promised her husband Justin Ervin that she would love them ‘100 more’ during their 11-year wedding anniversary.

The beauty took to Instagram and wrote, “I have loved your immensely for 11 year.” You are my forever and ever. You are my constant. Happy anniversary, Justin (heart emoticon).

“You are my forever”: Ashley Graham vowed to be there for Justin Ervin as they celebrated their 11th anniversary.

The photo shows the couple looking cool while they pose side-by-side, Ashley leaning slightly towards her husband.

Justin celebrated this milestone on Instagram Stories where he shared sweet flashbacks from his wedding day.

“I do …” 11 years ago, we made the vow to each other. Thank you so much for being my friend, confidant and mother to my children, as well as my wife. He gushed about @ashleygraham in a photograph of them as newlyweds.

Also, he shared this beautiful picture of Ashley, a blushing bride who is beaming in her bridal gown with loose curls falling on her face.

Ashley met Justin for the first time in 2009, at church. They quickly started dating and were married the next year.

The couple now has a one-year old baby boy Isaac, and another on the way.

The model showed off her expanding midsection by wearing a bright, flirty mini-dress in orange on Wednesday.

It was a joy to see the model striking a variety of poses on a balcony at the beachfront.

It’s possible! Graham showed off her expanding midsection in a bright, flirty mini dress.

With her sleek and loose brunette locks, the mom-to be was an image of glamour.

A variety of gold jewelry was used, including a necklace and chain, as well as strappy, neon yellow shoes that added a playful element to the look.

Ashley holds her bump tenderly and flashes a shocked, silly expression to the camera.

She appeared more contemplative in a second shot capturing her gazing towards the ocean blue with her hand gently resting at the top of her belly.

Mama! Graham and Justin share son Isaac. She gazed in contemplation at the sea blue while resting one hand on her growing bump.

Ray of sunshine! A third photo shows the model feeling euphoric while she poses on the balcony, her hands resting on either railing.

Ashley, who was pregnant with Justin’s second child together, announced her pregnancy just over one year after she gave birth to Isaac.

Recently, the model admitted that her control during pregnancy had ‘gone out of the window.

Speaking with People, Ashley said she has stopped trying to ‘control’ her body because she knows she will ‘never feel the same’ as she did before she was pregnant.

Put the bun in the oven Graham, who was just over one year old when she gave birth to Isaac in 2012, announced that Justin and her are expecting their second child.

She stated, “It’s hard to be in control while you’re pregnant.”

“And that was something I had to learn the hard way. I attempted to control my pregnancy with Isaac, and thought I would bounce back. I breastfed and everyone told me that breastfeeding will help you lose weight. A few women were honest enough to tell me that you won’t ever feel the same. They were blunt and honest with me, but I’ve never felt the same.

“And then boom. It was then that I thought, “Well, maybe I won’t feel the same after I got pregnant again, and I don’t know how I felt before Isaac.”

Graham and Justin were married for forever in 2010.

Ashley also praised the “mommy group” she formed when she was pregnant. She now feels safe and secure knowing that there is someone she can turn to for help without feeling shamed.

“I believe that finding a mothermy community was the best decision I made. When I am pregnant I call other mommies to ask questions because each pregnancy is different and has different symptoms and feelings.

“And when they get here, you will have another slew. They don’t bring a manual so I’m all about the community. It’s a fact that I believe that I wouldn’t be as lost if that wasn’t there.