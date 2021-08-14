Bobby Carnavale shares how Melissa McCarthy won him over Join Nine Perfect Strangers

- Advertisement -

Bobby Cannavale, one of the many prominent American actors that went Down Under last year was among them.

And in a new interview with News.com.au, the 51-year-old star revealed he was convinced by good friend Melissa McCarthy to take on a role in their new Amazon Prime series, Nine Perfect Strangers, which was filmed in the idyllic Byron Bay with a star-studded cast.

Bobby is Rose Byrne’s partner and he told Rose Byrne that he joined the magazine because he could see how Melissa loved the script.

Inspired by Melissa: In Australia last year, Bobby Cannavale (US star) moved there to shoot Nine Perfect Strangers. News.com.au interview: The 51-year old revealed that Melissa McCarthy, a fellow star and friend of his, convinced him to sign up for the Amazon Prime series. The show’s cover.

- Advertisement -

He said that he had received a text from her saying, “I’m going do this thing. You should read it. This character is so wonderful for you. I have never seen you perform this. It would be you and us again.”

Bobby said, “It’s extremely, very difficult to say no because she gets so excited about this,”

Bobby stated that his primary motivation for accepting the role of Bobby was to be with Melissa.

Star power: The series’ eight-part format is inspired by Liane Moriarty’s New York Times bestseller. Melissa McCarthy also stars in the show.

Melissa is a wonderful person to work with. He told the publication that you never know what you might get but that you can be sure it will be great.

- Advertisement -

This story takes place in a spa where emotionally abused guests seek to overcome their fears and heal.

Bobby portrays Tony, an ex-footballer forced to go to Tranquillium because of his substance abuse and anger.

Bobby will play who? Bobby will play Tony, an ex-footballer forced to go to Tranquillium because of his substance abuse and anger problems.

The majority of Bobby’s scenes are shared with Melissa’s Frances. This is a strange pairing between two characters that have become friends in bad situations.

The drama-series’ two main characters, despite their initial difficulties, form a strong bond.

Bobby McCarthy and McCarthy enjoyed past collaborations on projects such as Thunder Force, Superintelligence, and Spy.

Co-stars for a long time: Bobby and McCarthy enjoyed co-staring on past projects such as Spy, Superintelligence, and Thunder Force.

Nine Perfect Strangers features a stellar cast that includes Nicole Kidman and Luke Evans as well as Tiffany Boone, Melvin Gregg (Region Hall), Manny Jacinto. Asher Keddie is Michael Shannon, Grace Van Patten and Samara Weaving.

Nicole said that the series features nine city dwellers who are looking for better living conditions at a resort-based health and wellness center.

Nine Perfect Strangers premieres on Amazon Prime on August 20.