Broncos Vic Fangio, QBs Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater After the first preseason match, ‘even-steven”

The Broncos don’t seem to be any closer in selecting their winner after just one preseason match.

Vic Fangio took a close look at Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater during Denver’s win over Minnesota 33-6, but didn’t feel that any one of them was moving ahead.

They both did a great job. Kind of validated what I’ve been saying all camp that they’re even-steven,” Fangio told reporters after the game. I don’t believe any separation took place today.

Lock, the quarterback who played Saturday’s first game, had an impressive performance. Lock completed five of seven passes, completing 151 yards and scoring two touchdowns. He also completed an 80 yard touchdown pass to KJ Hamler. This was in the first quarter.

Bridgewater performed well. Bridgewater completed seven of eight passes for 74 yard and one touchdown, while primarily working with Denver’s second team offense.

Fangio will be focusing on both Bridgewater and Lock with his eye test.

“There is no grading scale,” Fangio said, per Broncos.com. We have to take what we see as the final verdict. They keep statistics — more detail than you will. They will be available for information.”

Fangio will look for separation during preseason Week 2. Fangio plans to play Bridgewater against Seattle to provide him with some action against Seattle’s defense.

