Digital Success and Your Culture Are Connected

Today’s companies don’t understand or value culture. It is true that culture exists in an organisation’s social side, collective attitudes, and “vibe”, but this is only part of the story. Business operations also have culture. People love what they do. It is the culture that drives them to work. While a company may seem great from the outside, the reality is that the work environment can be stressful and full of friction.

Businesses that grow organically tend to have a whole range of technology tools to help them make faster decisions. This is both a recipe to success for the company and its culture. A company that empowers employees to make data-driven, better decisions leads to a collaborative workplace.

It doesn’t work in real life.

Organic growth tends to be unpredictable and unplanned. We saw gaps in the ability of businesses to handle rapid technological advancement during the Covid-19 pandemic. With the accelerated shift to digital-first, enterprises of all sizes were forced to develop remote, digital cultures overnight, integrating new tools, new API ecosystems, new data analytics platforms and so on to survive.

Now employees are more empowered than ever to make data-driven decisions. However, this has led to an unanticipated paradox. Because there are many sources of data, not everyone uses the exactdata. This causes teams to come up with very different solutions to the same problem. As data silos form across the company and businesses struggle to find common ground, cross-company data sharing becomes more difficult.

Do you want to speed up or slow down your pace?

Businesses generally found it beneficial to be forced to move to digital. Companies can be more agile if they embrace technology. That’s the ideal. Eric Schmidt, former CEO of Google, stated in a book called How Google Works that Google’s success is largely due to its ability to be faster than other companies. This advantage can be achieved by sharing data within the company to enable more immediate decision-making.

What should data and decision be linked around? Is there a central hub or nexus that can be used to connect data and decisions? Schmidt conveniently left this out of his book. Jeff Bezos and Amazon, however, pick up where Schmidt left off, claiming that the goal should always be to “start with the customer and work backward.”

These two points, it seems, are key to the incredible digital success that tech giants such as Amazon and Google have enjoyed. The companies have shared real-time data on customer behavior.

Businesses can reconstruct their culture by allowing all employees to access the same data. The organization can be more innovative and take on risk, while still maintaining a steady, incremental approach. This is the cultural element that allows teams to respond quickly to changing customer requirements and act in a coordinated, agile manner.

Continuous customer-centric approach

Because of the data silos and complexity created by IT and business, they often have conflicting or misaligned teams. It is necessary to find a solution that can connect data and make decisions. Because when each person wins, everyone loses together.

Incorporating methodologies such as continuous product design (CPD), companies can address these cultural barriers of informational complexity and the silos that slow them down. CPD integrates customer feedback into all stages of the digital journey and brings together IT and business teams to agree on one version of truth. Digital cultures can be transformed by gaining a deep understanding of customers’ needs, behavior, and expectations. They become more agile, cohesive, and customer-centric.

We had to review how we worked, connect with customers, and build culture through both in-person and remote interactions. This situation requires that businesses create their culture by changing the way they work. This culture is essential to give meaning to the business’s cause: providing customers with the best experience possible and offering the highest quality products.

Big enterprises must balance the need for creativity and discipline in order to not crush digital innovation. Companies that are able to manage the above can lead industries in a new age where innovative digital products are quickly created and perfectly aligned with customer needs.

