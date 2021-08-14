E10 Fuel Warning: The new petrol may ‘damage’ your vehicles ‘reduce performance’

As the UK pushes for greater net-zero emission, the new E10 fuel will soon be available on UK forecourts in a matter weeks. This is the largest change in forecourts since four-star petrol was banned 20 years ago.

Express.co.uk spoke to him and he stated that E10 will be the new standard for UK petrol this summer. __S.4__

“The new standard will contain 10 percent bioethanol, up from five percent of the old E5 grade, and although it will make little to no difference for many motorists, it’s something to consider if you drive an older vehicle.

While E10 gasoline in an incompatible petrol car will not cause any immediate damage, continued usage could result in engine internal damages. “

According to the RAC, around 150,000 Brits use incorrect fuel every year.

