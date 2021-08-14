Eastern Hemlocks Face Extinction. One tiny fly could save the Eastern Hemlocks These are their secrets

This article originally appeared on Grist, and it is part of Climate Desk’s collaboration.

Nicholas Dietschler, a researcher in New York’s Catskill Mountains is standing before an eastern hemlock seedling. It’s June 1, and it’s warm. It is looking a bit gloomy. The lower branches of the evergreen are dead and brittle. The limbs on its upper branches are becoming bald. Dietschler scans the tree for stubby, aching needles. He quickly finds what he is looking for. The spindly branches of the sapling are covered by tiny, woolly white bumps about the size and shape of sesame seeds. Dietschler moves his thumb over the bumps. He holds up an orange-streaked finger and says “Blood.” They’re still alive.

The ground is covered with a blue cooler, which has been filled with perfectly stacked plastic vials. Dietschler looks at the cooler and says “I just signed up for the next five years to work on this.” Dietschler will likely be the last person to see this hemlock, along with many others in the northeastern United States.

The tiny bumps are the egg sacs of a destructive insect called the woolly adelgid, which caught a ride with Japanese goods bound for America in the early 20th century and has been wreaking havoc on the nation’s Eastern forests ever since. Aphid-like insects sucking sap from hemlock branches, decimating trees. They can also reproduce sexually and are all females, making them formidable enemies. The woolly adelgid is being assisted by climate change in their quest to dominate the Northeast’s hemlocks. It has been spreading northward into more colder regions. It’s already rampaged through the southern Appalachian Mountains, leaving a trail of millions of devastated hemlocks on its way north. The adelgid could spread unchecked to the Northeast, and hemlocks may disappear completely.

Survival of an animal species is dependent on its ability to survive, and that outcome may depend on what the blue cooler contains.

Invasive species are difficult to contain in the absence of climate change. They’ve also become more difficult to control as the country has become warmer in winter and is becoming more temperate. This allows pests to reach previously unreachable areas. Invasive tree bugs, and other blights, are increasing in the United States. Dutch elm diseases, which is spread by the voracious and destructive elm bark mitetle, are threatening hundreds of thousands of American elms. Butternut canker disease has infected the white walnut. Beeches are falling ill with beech bark and beech leaf disease. The emerald oak borer, an iridescent green insect has decimated ash trees. Sudden oak death, a pathogen, is coming for oak trees. The woolly adelgid is ravaging hemlocks.

The US cannot afford to lose trees. By photosynthesis, the nation’s forests are able to absorb 9 percent carbon from its existing carbon-emitting trees. The carbon dioxide in wood slowly releases into the atmosphere when trees are killed. Only 15 pests other than the woolly adelgid threaten forests in excess of 40%. Already, the biomass lost to invasives every year releases emissions similar in magnitude to the emissions produced by trees killed in wildfires–the carbon equivalent of the tailpipe emissions produced by 5 million cars on the road each year.

The popularity of “natural” climate solutions, which use landscapes to store carbon dioxide to combat global warming, is increasing. The United States is not the only country investing millions in planting trees. In the US, members of Congress want to plant 100 billion new trees. However, their plans do not take into consideration exotic species. The rising tide of pests is not certain. It’s unlikely that the new trees or existing trees will be able withstand it. Our Hail Mary climate solution could become part of the problem if the climate changes force trees across the country to emit carbon dioxide rather than sequester it.