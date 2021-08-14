We bring you photos of the ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe as Monterey Car Week continues. Horatiu, who is in Monterey to take part in the Car Week, is there and his car is the ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe. Although it’s not an easy job, someone has to do it.

He was able to drive the ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe on long, winding roads overlooking the most beautiful scenery in Monterey during his stay. These photos show how the ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe looks like it belongs. It has beautiful ALPINA green paint and ALPINA wheels. This car is a great addition to the stunning Monterey landscape.

Under the hood, the ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe uses a 4.4 liter twin-turbocharged V8 to make 612 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. As we’ve seen in previous reviews, the B8 Gran Coupe is a monster, with performance that belies its luxurious looks. Thankfully for Horatiu, his test car was fitted with a much nicer interior than the one we saw in a previous video. If you’re curious about how it drives, he’s sure to have some driving impressions when he returns.

This is also one of the most special days in Monterey Car Week. Legends of the Autobahn is where you can see incredible German metal of all kinds. Legends of the Autobahn was the best event I attended. It featured the kind of cars true car lovers love to discuss, along with their owners who actually enjoy talking about them. Horatiu will also be present this afternoon so keep checking back for photos from one of North America’s most exciting car events.