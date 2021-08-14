Funeral of Elvis Presley: Ann-Margret receives a heartfelt message from the King

Elvis Presley died on August 16, 1977. He died from cardiac arrest at Graceland where he lived with Ginger Alden and Lisa Marie Presley, the King of Rock and Roll. More than 33,000 people attended his funeral at Graceland on August 18, after which the tragic loss was felt around the globe.

Included in the leagues people who attended Elvis' funeral was Ann-Margret. After meeting on the 1964 set of Viva Las Vegas, Elvis and Ann Margret had a special relationship. Their onscreen love story was a delight, but their offscreen romance blossomed into an intense relationship that Ann-Margret later called her "soulmate". After a year, Elvis had to end the relationship and return to Priscilla Presley (Beaulieu at the time), wherein he proposed and subsequently married the young woman. Ann-Margret, his mother, held onto Vernon's hand at Elvis' funeral. READ MORE: Elvis Presley: Ann-Margret learned King was dead after touching gift

Vernon wrote shortly after Elvis died and was buried. Vernon said, "Because of my shock and misery I couldn't see some people at the funeral. Ann-Margret, my wife, and I hugged and wept together. But I couldn't see Roger Smith, her husband who was right by. Ann-Magret, in her memoir, My Story, recollects the same encounter. Ann-Magret said, "There was so many to say and to recount. But instead, we cried." Then, she recalled what Elvis had said about her to his father the previous time. She then wrote, "Vernon spoke softly to me: He was proud of you."

Ann-Margret created a new show at Hilton Las Vegas in August 1977. She knew there was something wrong when an arrangement failed to arrive. The road manager for Elvis, Joe Esposito called her and gave the grim news. Star picked up his phone to tell him that he was coming.

Ann-Margret, in an interview in 1994 with Charlie Rose was asked this question: “He sent flowers but you knew that he wasn’t there – he would send flowers to you whenever you got a new commitment in the form of a guitar.” It was unbelievable, she said. Because I am private and it was unreal, it was also impossible.” SOURCE / SOURCE

