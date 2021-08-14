Gillmor Gang: Who is On First

[Embedded content]

Brent Leary, a member of the Gillmor Gang shows his wireless adaptor to his streaming studio. It’s a stunning view of Leary’s console, as he toggles between closeups of the incoming feed from his Gang. All of this is captured in widescreen cinematic views. As streaming has made live video production more accessible at the citizen level, this is the underlying message.

Brent Greenberg, his CRMPlayaz partner-in crime Paul Greenberg were trailblazers in this field. Now we are seeing similar trends to the creation boom. As well as live streaming audio a la Clubhouse or Twitter Spaces, newsletters have become a standard feature on major social media platforms. Salesforce unveiled its Salesforce+ streaming network this week and celebrated the completion of its acquisition by Slack with many enterprise spins, including live audio (Huddles), and cross-company collaboration through Slack Connect.

This is the beginning of the work-from-anywhere efforts to return to school. Streaming as a service might be an important feature of the continuing hybrid approach to combating the pandemic. It seems that the political battle over vaccinations and masking is going to continue for the long-term. The tech community’s response should show more promise for progress. Professionally, Scarlett Johannson and Disney are exchanging lawsuit threats while month-old contracts get ripped up. As the New York Times closes the doors to most of its star-driven publications, newsletter deals have been created in an attempt to attract a shrinking number of hits authors. As things change, they become more familiar.

The Gang newsletter has a link that links to Om Malik’s article on Nam June Paik (the experimental video pioneer). As his California Institute of the Arts TA, I “borrowed” Abe’s three Sony black-and-white portapacks from him to shoot a Firesign Theatre session. Civilization ho.

from the Gillmor Gang Newsletter

The Gillmor Gang — Frank Radice and Michael Markman; Keith Teare, Denis Pombriant (Brent Leary), Keith Teare, Keith Teare, Keith Teare, Keith Teare, Keith Teare, Keith Teare, Keith Teare and Steve Gillmor. Recorded live on Friday, July 23, 20,21

Tina Chase Gillmor produced and directed the film @tinagillmor

@fradice,@mickeleh and @denispombriant are @kteare, @brentleary and @stevegillmor @gillmorgang

