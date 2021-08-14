Gio Reyna, the U.S. team’s star player, started and scored Saturday’s 5-2 win at home against Eintracht Frankfurt in Borussia Dortmund. This was to kick off their 2021-22 Bundesliga season. Erling Haaland, who had three assists and added two goals of his own, was the real story.

The title contenders showed great strength as they defeated a Frankfurt team who finished fifth last year. Although visitors were able to equalize on an own goal for a moment, it was not enough as Dortmund dominated the match with a 3-1 at-halftime advantage and a 5-1 lead in the 70th minute.

Reyna scored the fourth goal for the team. Reyna completed a cutting-back pass from Haaland, who was an inspiration:

Reyna stated postgame that she was quite positive that I was onside. I was at the right moment. It kinda extended the lead. It’s an important goal and it was great to win the first match with a goal. We look forward to Tuesday’s Super Cup match against Bayern Munich.

Reyna scored the goal for Dortmund’s ninth and fifth Bundesliga games. Reyna, an 18-year old American from Texas, scored his last goal in the Bundesliga against Werder Bremen in April.

The next Dortmund match is the German Super Cup match with Bayern Munich. After that, a Saturday league match takes place at Freiburg. After the match with Hoffenheim, August will be closed by the club. Reyna is expected to join USMNT in September for World Cup qualifying matches.

Amazing scoring records by Haaland

This pace will continue to drive up the price of Haaland, a 21-year old.

His jaw-dropping goals-scoring record continues to prove why he is one of the best forwards in international soccer. In Dortmund’s two matches in 2021-22, he was involved in eight of the goals. All three were scored in Dortmund’s victory over third division side SV Wehen Wiesbaden at the DFB Pokal German Cup.

He has a remarkable record of achievements for the club. He is a popular choice for all major clubs such as Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid.

The contract between the Norwegian and Dortmund lasts until June 2024. However, it is expected that a release clause of just over $100 million will be activated in June 2022. German sides have not shown a hurry to attract suitors. He was purchased from Red Bull Salzburg, Austria in December 2019, for an estimated $22 million transfer fee.

What can I say but: Haaland stated that it was a great day to see the fans again. It was very easy to feel motivated today. When we got out on the field, I felt goosebumps. It was incredible to be able to perform in front of so many people today. They are my motivation, and it’s a great feeling.

Reyna stated that his colleague, “Machine” is the most appropriate word to describe Haaland.” He does so many things for our team. He’s also a valuable player on the sidelines — assists, goals. He is a team player. He is a great team player. “We’re excited for the new season together and are looking forward to achieving more goals.”

