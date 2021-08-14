Give TikTok your TikTok viral porn. book a chance

Mashable will test it before you trust any information on the web. The Hype Test is where viral trends are reviewed and what really matters for millions.

At first, a lot of folks started reading the aliens-with-a-breeding-kink porn book currently going viral on TikTok as a joke.

After a few sex scenes, we realized that Ice Planet Barbarians was not laughing anymore. Between devouring the first 22-book series in one day and then moving onto the next, the ironic laughter became a primal moan.



Credit: COURTESTY of RUBY DIXON, COVERART BY KATI WILD

Before the pearl-clutching starts, let’s just be real: you’re at most a bit curious. You clicked on the article didn’t?

Although it was published in 2015, Ruby Dixon’s adult sci-fi romance wasn’t released until May 2021. The unexpected source was the one that gave it its name. BookTok is a social media platform that caters to bookishes. It helped the extraterrestrial thirst trap to rise to the top on various Kindle bestsellers lists. There were memes and videos from fans encouraging their friends to read the book. Since the book is free with Kindle Unlimited, there wasn’t much to lose. You’ll still get the #BookTok jokes about Ice Planet Barbarians even if this book doesn’t suit your tastes.

It isn’t the first time #BookTok, with its 16.6 billion views (and counting), proved itself a force to be reckoned with in the publishing world. This dedicated group has helped multiple romance genre books like The Court of Thorns and Roses to see unprecedented sales increases in the years following their release. You can find a deeper analysis of the phenomenon on Slate’s ICYMI podcast episode. It was what alerted me.

Even though I’m a proud kinkster and have written extensively about why it’s okay to get horny for Shape of Water fishmonsters, I was quick to dismiss this thirsty trend on the internet as not being my style. Ice Planet Barbarians seemed too extreme for me, as I owe my sexual awakening in middle school to the smutty Harry Potter fanfiction series and 18+ Anita Blake Vampire Hunter books (in which the main character is cursed by a disease that makes her have sex only every few hours).

But for your sake, dear reader — or so I told myself — I needed to test whether #IcePlanetBarbarians was really worth the hype of 44.3 million TikTok views. As I blushed furiously, I called all the local bookstores in my LA area. I then asked them if they had Ice Planet Barbarians. I was confused when they said “No.” As one TikTok from a Barnes & Noble in California made clear, even the big chain stores have been hesitant to stock this book, despite “everyone and their mother” asking for it.

Although it may seem strange, or even repellible, the idea of having sex with an alien is much more fulfilling, loving, consent-conscious, and satisfying than any sex I have had with IRL males. This is as much Dixon’s testament as it is an indictment of Earth’s heterosexual heterosexual men.

Georgie is a 22 year-old Floridian girl who was abducted while sleeping with 12 other girls. They are then treated like cattle by an intergalactic crew of sex traders (or smugglers, it is not known what their purpose). The women face a new terrifying set of unknowns when the cargo spaceship in which they are held crashes into an icy planet.

The ice planet, however, isn’t as bad as the cargo ship.

He is submissive, breedable and a loving extraterrestrial Stage Five Clinger.

It’s true that there is a lack of food, shelter and clothing, as well as constant blizzards, nightmare-fuelling creatures, which can all make it difficult to survive. However, Georgie is forced to brave the woods to seek help. She then falls prey to a hunter’s trap and becomes extremely horny. One of those aforementioned sexy, tall, blue-horned aliens releases her and, far from wanting to eat her alive, appears only interested in eating her out and protecting her from danger at all costs.

We find out later that Vektal, an alien virile himbo, wants only to be with Georgie for interspecies couple bliss. He’s basically the definition of submissive and breedable, a lovable extraterrestrial Stage Five Clinger eager to do whatever the hell Georgie needs to be safe and happy, no questions asked. Did I also mention that his Sakh alien species come with schlongs for clitoral stimulation. This effectively renders their anatomy the rabbit vibrator to humanoid-cocks.

This sounds much more satisfying than many of the Tinder relationships I have had.

You should not feel ashamed or strange for reading a book such as this. I am aware of every social convention, from literary snobbery and kink-shame, to misogynistic disregard to everything women love. Reading Ice Planet Barbarians was the best gift I have ever given myself. It was sweet, hilarious, thrilling, and very arousing.

This isn’t only about the fantastical and dazzling sex scenes. In fanfiction parlance, this is the Porn With Some Plot type of smut. Dixon’s plots can be quite compelling on their own. However, the addition of humor and romance (and even porn!) expands the reach of sci-fi that is often more focused on the feminine sensibilities and interests.

It was funny, but I also found myself lusting. After the POV splits, the POV switches between the lovers’ perspectives. This creates an amusing juxtaposition between the average Florida girl and the extraterrestrial bararian who is obsessed with how many children he can have with her.

Their relationship, however illicit and sinister, is actually quite wholesome. A Florida girl and an alien barbarian find enough common ground that they can make one another cum many times over, maybe even two people from different countries can also find common ground (LOL! This is a less plausible fantasy.

Ice Planet Barbarians shows how accurate the expression “don’t try it until you have tried it” is in regards to sexual desire. For the first time, I didn’t realize that in order to have a sexual relationship with an alien consensually, each party would need to explore, discover, and “mating,” other people’s foreign anatomy.

It’s incredibly touching to see a woman of 20 teaching an alien hunter how to kiss. Georgie and Vektal take time just touching one other non-sexually, too, learning through the other’s responses what parts of the body and types of sensations bring them the most pleasure (it’s kinda like what mindful sex encourages you to do). This is a far better response than what you might get from a real human male. He often views the vagina as a foreign anatomy and doesn’t want to learn how to please.

Ice Planet Barbarians may seem strange or outlandish on the surface. But what this fantasy really explores is a normal female desire: To have sex with someone who is emotionally close to you and is more interested in your happiness than theirs. This sexual dynamic should not feel strange or unbelievable, but it is for many earthlings who have vaginas.

Vektal’s sexiness is not limited to his height, strength, protection, biological obsession with Georgie and her pussy. Vektal is also a man who was not raised in a culture where vaginas are considered disgusting and abominations.

It is quite bafflingly absurd that mainstream culture can make such a distinction between “normal” and “weird” in terms of the fantastical erotica they enjoy.

One TikTok even semi-ironically suggests a TikTok take on Ice Planet Barbarians, as subversive feminist literary material because alien men “exist only to the sexual pleasures of women.” It’s not clear if the gender-binary treatment of men by women as dehumanized sexual objects is considered “feminist”. It’s still valid. We rarely have the opportunity to see many situations where pleasure is first. This is and not an episode that’s interested in any literary genre. As Dixon’s literary agent told CNN, “This is literally a sci-fi book written for the female gaze. It doesn’t matter if the book isn’t high-brow literature. You can have a sexist argument with the patriarchy, but then you could read about an imaginary world that is fun and smart enough to be able to tell the difference.

Ice Planet Barbarians does take a different approach to breeding. They create a world where the beautiful and life-giving female anatomy is valued highly. This is a nice departure from the IRL patriarchy’s devaluation, neglect, stigmatization, and suppression of female genitalia, as well as pregnancy.

The fact that Ice Planet Barbarians has made us so scandalized says more about our culture then it does about those who read it. It’s quite bizarre to consider the absurdity of mainstream culture’s distinction between “normal” and “weird”.

Please explain to me, why is it more popular to pretend that a 150 year-old vampire lives in fantasy. He watches his young love interest, at first, without her consent, and then he puts her to sleep. This creates sexual tension in the relationship, where the only source of his uncontrollable desire to cut her throat and drink her blood until he’s dead. Twilight lovers are part of another healthy TikTok community. I don’t mean to be shameful. It’s not just hypocritical to fantasize about having sex in a humanoid spaceship equipped with dual stimulation cocks with consent conscious aliens. This is different from fantasizing with an homicidal vampire who has left his partner with bruises after a coitus.

What I love most about Ice Planet Barbarians, and the bizarre TikTok community around them is how unpretentious everyone is in justifying their enjoyment to skeptical and judgemental people.

High Brow Literary Feminist Morals are not necessary for the series. There is inherent value in a thing that brings so much joy and harmless enjoyment to many women. But there are also plenty of men who love it. The book is at times so elusive that it almost appears to avoid literary snobs, the usual (often male-oriented) sci-fi fans or bookstore owners who grudgingly sell it and quietly turn their noses at any person who purchases it.

BookTok doesn’t feel guilty about its joys. Ice Planet Barbarians is still the title that you should be able to get your hands on. One, I will hold my head high when I go back to Barnes & Noble next year and request the book with the sexy alien cover.

