Google Chrome browser receives a big Windows update, not Chromecast

Google Chrome continues to expand its services in different ways, with the browser still the biggest part of the existing ecosystem. This is without minimizing the importance of Chromecast support for Google. New gaming and viewing features are being regularly announced.

Chrome was not the only one to receive the latest major upgrade. Microsoft confirmed that Chrome’s most beloved features are now fully compatible with the Google Browser.

In 2021 it was confirmed that anyone with a Chrome Browser can stream Xbox Video Games directly from their Chrome Browser. The Windows 10 app also offers this option, but it is still in beta.

Xbox Cloud Game removes the requirement to have specific graphics cards or sufficient RAM in order to play your favorite games. It is an extension of the service already available on Windows computers. However, it does require hardware and software downloads.

It isn’t free and only a limited selection of games will be available.

It’s good to know that this digital library is massive and contains all of Microsoft’s exclusives (e.g. Halo Infinite or Forza Horizon).