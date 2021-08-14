How and why to encrypt your computer

Privacy Please is an ongoing series exploring the ways privacy is violated in the modern world, and what can be done about it.

Computer security and privacy are daunting subjects that call to mind global ransomware gangs, targeted espionage, and data-hungry behemoths. And yet, often overlooked in this roiling digital miasma is the fact that there’s one simple step you can take to protect both your privacy and your security: Encrypting your computer.

Cooper Quintin, a security researcher with the Electronic Frontier Foundation, likens encrypting your computer to the most basic of preventative health measures.

He explained that it was a simple bit of security hygiene that everyone can practice, such as washing their hands and wearing a mask.

What encryption is and why you need to encrypt your computer

It is difficult to encrypt. It is difficult to comprehend, but smart people are able to help you understand the math.

Experts usually refer to two types of encryption when discussing data encryption: encryption in motion and encryption at rest. Think of text messaging as an example for the first category. Apps like Signal use end-to-end encryption to ensure messages (data in motion) can’t be read by third parties. And that’s great! The latter is the focus of this article. Think about all the data stored on phones and computers.

You may want data to remain private.

People can retrieve deleted files even if they have deleted them.”

Anyone without the key to decryption is unable to read a properly encrypted hard disk. An encrypted computer is usually only the password that was used to log into it. Encrypted data is more private than deleted data which can be difficult to retrieve.

Quintin stated, “Even though you have deleted some files, anyone can retrieve the file from your hard disk.” However, it is not possible to retrieve files from encrypted hard drives.

Many people store personal information on computers, including tax documents and private photos. Even if they don’t plan to share it with anyone, the likelihood that the contents of your hard drive will be exposed is much higher if you haven’t made sure that encryption is enabled.

Quintin stated that encryption is necessary to protect your phone or computer from unauthorized access. This is very useful, for instance, in the event that someone were to take your computer or take your phone, or you lost your computer or phone.

Quintin’s scenario shows that even thieves can get access to your computer files, they will not be able to see them.

This is a reminder for even experts who may not be so skilled.

Journalists studying global ewaste discovered a hard drive containing documents that were tied to Northrop Grumman, the U.S. defense contractor. The hard drive was unencrypted, and the journalists reportedly found “hundreds and hundreds of documents about government contracts” and files marked “competitive sensitive.”

Jen Easterly (Director of Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency) reiterated in August 2021 the importance strong encryption, calling it “absolutely essential.”

Encrypting your computer’s data is essential. This is a vital step that you should take immediately, whether your computer has been lost, sold, or recycled.

How to Encrypt Your Computer

Encrypting Macs as well as PCs these days is easy, even though you have to do it.

Quinton stated that it was a shame that both operating systems (Mac and Windows) don’t make encryption a default. “It is a fundamental step that everybody should do,” Quinton said.

You don’t need any additional skills or software to do basic computer hygiene. Modern computers offer a built-in process for their owners, provided they are able to find it.

Quintin stated that “the ways that Mac and Windows and all your mobile phone allow you to encrypt the computer are fine for most people.”

How to Encrypt Macs:

Pretty easy.

Credit: Screenshot / apple

You can click the Apple logo at the upper-left corner on your screen Click on FireVault to open the tab. The lock icon is located at the bottom of the window. Click it and then enter the administrator name or password. If your computer is logged in, this will be your login information. Choose Turn on FileVault Chose a recovery method in case you forget your password (Apple explains that part in detail, but a local recovery key is perhaps the most straightforward of the options) You can click Continue and continue your day while your hard drive encrypts.

How to Encrypt Windows PCs:

Log in to your Windows administrator account. If it is your computer, this account will likely be the one you use every day. Select the Start button > Settings > Security > Device encryption Select Turn on if you see Device encryption. If you don’t see the Device encryption option, then Windows explains that you should search for “Manage BitLocker” using the taskbar, open it up, and then turn the feature on

This is it. You’re all done.

Secure things

Protecting personal information from prying eyes is possible by encrypting your hard disk. It might not protect all your data if you aren’t careful.

It is difficult to recover your data if your password is lost, unlike with unencrypted computers. Encryption is like locking your files inside a safe. If you forget the combination, it can be quite difficult to retrieve them.

Encrypting your hard disk should become a standard practice.

Quintin from the EFF suggests some steps to ensure you don’t get locked out by your new secure computer system.

To keep your password safe, you can use a password manager. The password can be written down, given to trusted friends or relatives or placed in a safe deposit box.

Quintin reiterated, “Encrypting hard drives should be the norm.”

It sounds great to have all of your data secure and private. You now have the tools to make it a reality.

