James Martin, Saturday morning chef: We ask for apologies Show: Yorkshire insult

ITV’s Saturday Morning host James Martin , 49, has left his fans in Yorkshire demanding an apology after snubbing a local condiment while filming his show Islands To Highlands in Sheffield. Locals were furious when the chef used Worcester sauce to make a Beef Stew on ITV instead of Henderson’s Relish which was made in Sheffield.

After visiting Tessa Bramley, Ridgeway’s favorite restaurant, The Old Vicarage in Ridgeway, James was inspired to create the dish during the episode.

The Yorkshireman, despite making numerous mentions about how close Sheffield is and the fact that his grandmother was born in Sheffield, decided not to feature the local flavor.

James upset one viewer so much that he did not include Henderson’s Relish on the episode. They urged James to apologize to Sheffield and Yorkshire.

Andrew Burton, a fan of Islands To Highlands told The Star that he presented Islands To Highlands and visited Ridgeway’s Vicarage. He then spoke about how Yorkshire he was with his family history and went on to make stews and dumplings.

