KJ Apa adores Clara Berry, his girlfriend while she is pregnant

- Advertisement -

KJ Apa was spotted with Clara Berry, his girlfriend and pregnant mother at Cole Sprouse’s birthday celebration on Friday.

Riverdale’s 24-year-old star, and the model at 27, were seen departing the party for KJ’s close friend and castmate in Los Feliz.

As they made their way to the car, the parents-to be were beaming with joy.

KJ Apa was seen out on the town with Clara Berry, his pregnant girlfriend. They were at Cole Sprouse’s birthday celebration on Friday night.

- Advertisement -

KJ kept things casual with a white shirt and blue paint-splattered jeans, paired with yellow Converse sneakers.

New Zealand’s native had his red hair combed and styled with a mustache. He also had his beard trimmed.

Berry wore boldly printed sweatpants and a matching jacket. Berry wore the jacket open over a cut-out leopard print sports bra.

Celebrating: Riverdale’s 24-year-old star, and the model at 27, were seen departing the party to support KJ, his castmate in Los Feliz.

Clara’s baggy sweatpants, which were pulled low to her hips by her baby bump, had their baggy bottoms pulled lower. The ensemble was completed with white sneakers.

- Advertisement -

Her long, brunette locks were loosely tied around her shoulders and a few strands framing the face.

Apa wrapped his arms around his girlfriend as the happy couple headed off to the celebrations. KJ helped Clara in her car by opening the door, and the pair smiled.

As if in love, Apa wrapped his arms around Clara and smiled as the two of them headed off to the celebrations. KJ helped Clara in her car by opening the door, and the pair smiled.

Sprouse’s Birthday Party also saw Taika Waititi. Director Taika Waititi, 45, wore a grey coat and vintage shirt with short sleeves.

Black jeans were worn by the Academy Award Winner, as well as white sneakers. A silver bracelet chain and large watch were his accessories.

Rita Ora, Taika’s girlfriend, did not attend the party. The couple made their first public appearance together as they walked on the red carpet at The Suicide Squad premiere last week.

It was good times! Taika Waititi made an appearance at Sprouse’s birthday party

Clara posted videos earlier that day to her Instagram, in which Apa and she joked about being chauffeured in a car.

The first clip shows Apa reaching over the backseat and putting his hand on Berry’s forehead. He pulled Berry’s eyebrows upwards with two fingers, as they laughed.

As they cruised along a highway, he could be heard exclaiming, “Good, good and good,”

Clara added a mustache filter to the clip, and the couple smiled as they had bushy facial hair over their upper lips.

Enjoying fun: Clara posted videos earlier that day to her Instagram where she and Apa had a lot of fun while being driven around in a car.

Joking: The first clip shows Apa reaching over the backseat and putting his hand on Berry’s forehead. He pulled Berry’s eyebrows upwards with two fingers.