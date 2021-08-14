Klopp: Liverpool’s win was ‘as good as they get’

Jurgen Klopp was highly impressed by Liverpool’s professionalism after their 3-0 victory at Norwich in the Premier League’s first weekend.

Diogo Jota got the Reds off the mark for the 2021/22 campaign with a fierce drive in the 26th minute and Roberto Firmino all but wrapped up the points with a goal midway through the second half, having only entered the pitch minutes earlier.

Mo Salah, who had helped both teams, got on the scoresheet with an impressive strike. He became the Premier League’s first player to be credited with scoring on five consecutive weekend opening weekends.

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool’s win at Norwich in the Premier League

Klopp, Reds boss said that it was “pretty much as good and as it gets”.

The result is what you want and not what you have. Performance is what determines the result, and we did a great job.

It was an excellent performance. We don’t need to have a sensational 25 minute spell. Away game against a new team in packed stadium. They celebrate every moment so it is a great match.

We can do better. That is very clear. But we are still happy.

Klopp and Van Dijk: “You could see all of his classes”

Image:

Virgil van Dijk celebrates with goalscorer Roberto Firmino on his return to the side

Virgil van Dijk had his first competition start for 10 months, and he won the match. This was a positive move in the right direction following cruciate ligament injury to his right knee in October.

It was both a relief to see the Dutchman, the talismanic Dutchman back in action, and another to see Salah continue his excellent record at the start of the season. This was to put aside any doubts about Salah’s pre-season form that saw him score no goals.

Klopp stated, “Every game is important and it was great to see Virgil on the pitch again, particularly on defensive set-pieces.”

He said, “After the long absence and all the preparation he went through, it feels completely different to be back on the field. You can see his entire class.

He said that it was difficult for him to stay awake for more than 90 minutes. We’ll wait to see how long he can recover.

And that’s Mo. It would seem that he was aware of the record and desired to score.

“A great game. When you have the first two goals which are really cool, and then after scoring, he attempted to find Sadio Mane twice with the pass. Mo is Mo.

“When competition begins, he moves to the next gear.”

Pundit’s view of Van Dijk’s smooth return

Virgil Van Dijk’s contribution on PL return for @LFC

92 Touches (Most in Match)

Completed 79/85 passes

1/4-inch aerial duels won

Clearances: 4 Liverpool lost as many PL games (8) following his injury last season as in his 96 PL apps for the club pic.twitter.com/NFAXlbWBFT Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto).August 14, 2021

Jamie Redknapp: “Virgil van Dijk is such a Rolls Royce. He is a magnificent footballer. He’s rare to see players like him and probably watched Ruben Dias’ Man City match last year, while everyone was raving about him. Van Dijk may be a bit jealous of his title as best Premier League defender, but he is, for me at least, one of my favorite defenders.

You could feel the confidence he gives to everyone. Liverpool can’t win the title without him but they have him back, which gives them an even better chance of winning it. His incredible performance gives everybody that peace and calm around him.

Karen Carney:It’s his 90th minute. You can give him all the touches you want, but the most important stat is the clean sheet. He will find the time under his belt, and the clean sheet to be very satisfying.

He brings calmness and peace to our team. His presence, aura, and presence are unmatched and they’re only going to get stronger. He’s at about 80 percent at the moment, but that number drops as you get more time.

Klopp says: “It was an amazing occasion.” Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp: The occasion was wonderful. The occasion was just what we had hoped for and something we missed so much. It was great to see the Norwich fans again, no matter where they are from. I could see the frustration in their eyes as they tried to adjust to the new environment. Everyone has to adjust to the environment. It was difficult to adjust to our opponent’s game and to each other, but eventually we did. This was an excellent performance, and it made me very happy. Although there were some instances where it could have been better, it was still a great result.

Farke praises Norwich’s effort

After a tough pre-season Daniel Farke says he wants his Norwich side to take the positives from their opening-day defeat

Before kick-off, there was an atmosphere of party in the stadium. Norwich managed to sell Carrow Road for only the second time in 18months.

Boss Daniel Farke regretted not giving more to the fans but was pleased with the efforts of his new-promoted team who push Liverpool at the start of every half. This after an extremely difficult season that saw the club suffer from the outbreak of Covid-19.

He stated that it was amazing to be back with fans. As long as they have unity, I feel quite optimistic and we will share many great moments together this season. After this match, I feel more secure.

You are never disappointed when you lose your first game, but there are many good things that can be done.

We played one of the most talented sides in the entire world. They had an excellent pre-season with world-class coaches and players.

We had many pitch players who hadn’t done a pre-season properly so my compliments are for their performance. We were very competitive for 65 minutes.”

Next?

The next challenge for Norwich will be to face champions Manchester City, while Liverpool return to Anfield to play Burnley on Saturday.

