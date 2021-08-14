Liverpool knows what it takes for Adama Traore to be completed Transfer as Wolves opens door for deal

Liverpool are reportedly interested in a deal to sign Wolves’ pacy winger Adama Traore this summer – and have been given an indication of how much it will cost to sign the Spain International.
Traore (25), joined Wolves in August 2018 for PS18million. He had previously been a failed spell at Middlesbrough and Aston Villa.
Traore is known for being quick at the Riverside and equally for not having an end product.
He was a huge hit at Molineux because of his unpredictability, Olympian pace, and direct style. This fits perfectly into Nuno Espirito Sante’s right-wing role as part a counter-attacking squad.
After improving his game, he has been a magnet for clubs in high-ranking leagues.
Although it remains to be determined if the price will drop, Liverpool has not been interested in this fee of PS40m.
Reds sold Harry Wilson, right-flank to PS12m. They are now looking to buy Xherdan Shahiri at a similar price.
Lyon is interested and has accepted an offer for Maxwell Cornet, Burnley, this morning. He could be replaced by a Swiss international.
Traore, with Harvey Elliott and Mohamed Salah occupying the right-wing slots, would be most likely to prove his back up.
Elliott can be loaned to someone if the price is negotiable.
Jurgen Klopp, however, has used Elliott as a midfielder in recent times.
Liverpool begin their campaign Saturday night with a Norwich test.
Publited Sat, 14 August 2021 at 12:42:07 +10000