Liverpool knows what it takes for Adama Traore to be completed Transfer as Wolves opens door for deal

Liverpool are reportedly interested in a deal to sign Wolves’ pacy winger Adama Traore this summer – and have been given an indication of how much it will cost to sign the Spain International.

Traore (25), joined Wolves in August 2018 for PS18million. He had previously been a failed spell at Middlesbrough and Aston Villa.

Traore is known for being quick at the Riverside and equally for not having an end product.

He was a huge hit at Molineux because of his unpredictability, Olympian pace, and direct style. This fits perfectly into Nuno Espirito Sante’s right-wing role as part a counter-attacking squad.

After improving his game, he has been a magnet for clubs in high-ranking leagues.

