Luke Hemmings, frontman for 5 Seconds of Summer, reveals who he is Mental health issues

- Advertisement -

Luke Hemmings revealed that his youth fame had caused him to struggle with mental illness.

The 5 Seconds of Summer (5SOS) frontmant, 25, admits that he’s had to work through issues which arose in recent years.

‘You’re at such an awkward stage when you’re that age and it’s hard to navigate that when you’ve got a lot of eyes on you,’ he told The Courier Mail on Friday.

Luke Hemmings, frontman of 5 Seconds Of Summer (pictured), has admitted that his youth fame had caused mental health problems. He told The Courier Mail that he was trying to figure out if those thoughts were ever there and if they were brought on by the journey that he’s had.

- Advertisement -

“And I am trying to figure out if those thoughts were ever there and if they were brought on by the journey I’ve been on or just exacerbated by it.

“I love being part of the band. It’s a great experience. But, it also has a mental effect.

This week, the young star released a solo album called “When Facing the Things We Turn Away from”.

Honest: This week, the young star released a solo album called “When Facing the Things We Turn Away from”. Diamonds is his one-song confession. He says he would’starve myself’ until he was skin and bone. Photographed live on stage

Diamonds is his one-song confession. He says he would eat anything ’til he was skin and bone.

- Advertisement -

Luke said that his decision to self-release music was almost an accident.

‘I started writing songs on my own and trying to push myself in that way, and then I stumbled into it being a separate project,’ he told Rollacoaster.

Solo: The success story of 5SOS, pictured in west Sydney in 2011, which was formed. Their hits include Want You Back and Lie to Me. Ashton Irwin, second from left was the first 5SOS member who released a solo album.

He explained that he thought the beginning of the writing was about less serious topics. However, once the seal was broken, he was more at ease writing about difficult subjects and family history.

He stated that the album is essentially about trying to figure out the past ten years, and any other things that were put off.

“I know a lot people can relate, even from a touring perspective, but it made me feel like everybody had to look at their life and ask, “Am this something I’m happy doing?”

He continued, “I have been with the band since the age of 15, then we went on a lot of tours in the past 10 years so I had not been to the same place for as long since 15,” he said.

They said yes. After the ARIA Award-winning artist Luke proposed to Sierra Deaton, his longtime girlfriend (right), Luke released his solo album.

“It was certainly a forced stillness, and I believe the only way to understand all that happened to me was to create music. This is my love language.

After Sierra Deaton, his long-term girlfriend and ARIA Award winner musician, proposed to Luke, Luke has released his solo album.

Ashton Irwin, drummer of the band, released Superbloom, his solo album, in October.

Anyone needing support with eating disorders or body image issues is encouraged to contact: Butterfly National Helpline on 1800 33 4673 (1800 ED HOPE)

For confidential support call the Lifeline 24-hour crisis support on: 13 11 14

Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800