Marvel’s Avengers is going to get a new surprise villain Week

The new War For Wakanda expansion for Marvel’s Avengers is arriving in just a few days’ time, August 17 in fact, and is set to bring in the hero Black Panther to the game alongside 7-8 hours of story. Crossbones will be the second villain named in this game.

Despite boasting many of the biggest hero names in the Marvel universe, Square Enix’s Avengers game is sorely lacking in proper named villains for players to fight. The only other villains Square Enix has in Avengers: M.O.D.O.K. and Taskmaster. It was already reported that Ulysses Klaue (as played by Andy Serkis in the movies) would be coming in the next DLC, now players can expect Crossbones too (thanks, GameInformer).

Hannah MacLeod describes Crossbones/Brock Rumlow as Frank Grillo (Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Civil War). He is described as “some of most famous comic dialogue ever” by Hannah MacLeod.

You can also see the first glimpse of Crossbones from Marvel’s Avengers online. ComingSoon.net also had an interview with the developers and asked about the future beyond War For Wakanda, as it marks the end of the current DLC roadmap. They confirmed that they would have “more news coming forward later” and that the annoyingly PlayStation-exclusive Spider-Man DLC was “still on track” for 2021.

Most recently, Square Enix made Marvel’s Avengers temporarily free-to-play, causing concurrent player counts to skyrocket. However, it’s not all good news, since the XP rework earlier this year didn’t go down well with players.

