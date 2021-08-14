Norwich City: Liverpool Player Ratings as Reds Premier League 2021-22

With a 3-0 victory over Norwich City at Carrow Road, Liverpool began their 2021-22 Premier League campaign with a fine start.

Roberto Firmino’s first-half goal was also scored by Diogo Jota. Mohamed Salah added the second period with his efforts. The Reds began the season with three wins from the opening fixture.

The first half was largely dominated by Liverpool, who created a few promising chances, and took a deserved lead in the 26th minute through Jota’s fortuitous opener. Although the hosts were at times dangerous on the counter they failed to threaten the goal of the opposing team.

Similar to the first half, the second saw the hosts comfortably leading before Firmino doubled their advantage in the 65th. Liverpool won comfortably with Salah’s third goal.

Here are the Liverpool player ratings for the match.

Alisson, despite being largely untested during the match was equal to any attempts made by the hosts on his goal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold turned in an excellent attacking performance

At the conclusion of the last season, he picked up where he was at the beginning of the current campaign and appeared extremely dangerous on the right flank. He delivered a number of probing crosses, from different positions, which made him look very threatening.

Van Dijk is likely to face more difficult tests throughout the season but he appeared confident and dominant in his first competitive outing since October.

Joel Matip, Van Dijk’s surprise defensive partner, was composed and calm in his central defensive role. He rarely seemed stressed at any time.

Kostas Tsimikas: 5/10

Tsimikas, who replaced Andy Robertson’s injured leg, was able replicate many of the Scotsman’s attack enterprise but didn’t offer the same defensive stability.

The Englishman was not able to make the best of his rare opportunity, despite being neat in his possession. The pitch ended at the hour mark and he must feel that he couldn’t have made a bigger impact on proceedings.

Liverpool’s long-serving jack of all trades, Liverpool, was positioned in the Reds’ heart for the fixture and gave a remarkable, unflinching performance.

Although he was willing to be part of the midfield attack at all times, he did not make any significant impact.

Mohamed Salah: 8/10

“A brilliant display by the Egyptian attacker who scored a goal as well as two assists.” class=”sk-app-thumbnail” src=”https://staticg.sportskeeda.com/editor/2021/08/1f982-16289659884146-800.jpg”/> A sparkling display from the Egyptian attacker, who bagged a goal and two assists.

Salah, the Reds’ strongest attacking threat of the night was involved in each goal.

He scored a goal that was spectacularly taken and he also assisted with two assists, completing a complete victory for Liverpool.

Diogo Jota: 7/10

Jota played the role of centre forward, which Firmino occupied. He made good use of it by scoring. Jota also displayed his exceptional positional and dribbling skills while on the pitch.

Mane was threatening when he touched the ball from the wing. However, he could have been much more effective with the end product which often was lacking quality.

Substitutes for Liverpool ratings:

Roberto Firmino: 6/10

img alt=”Roberto Firmino scored in less than five minutes after his introduction during the second period.” class=”sk-app-thumbnail” src=”https://staticg.sportskeeda.com/editor/2021/08/0be5b-16289660440858-800.jpg”/> Roberto Firmino scored within five minutes of his introduction in the second half.

Firmino was sharp right from the beginning, when he joined the team for the last half-hour. Firmino scored a goal in less than five minutes of his debut to kickstart his campaign. This was Liverpool’s 8000th Premier League goal, surpassing Manchester United by one.

8,000 – Roberto Firmino scored Liverpool’s 8000th goal in the Football League/Premier League. He is now the second team to achieve this feat, following Man Utd (8,0009). Milestone. #NORLIV pic.twitter.com/eQxeqxermR OptaJoe, @OptaJoeAugust 14, 2021

Fabinho: 5/10

After coming on, Fabinho was able to slot straight into the central defensive position. Fabinho created a solid defensive line in front of his back 4, preventing any Norwich-inspired attacks.

Harvey Elliott: N.A.

He replaced Keita in the last few minutes of game and showed signs of his talent on the pitch.

Edited by Bhargav

