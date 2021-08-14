Olly Murs leaves with “stinging” eyes after fan throws an item at him during first gig post injury

During an Instagram Live with his 3.6 million followers, the singer said his eyes were “stinging” after somebody threw suncream at him today. As he continued to heal, the Troublemaker singer returned to Newbury’s stage in a bright pink suit with a knee brace.
Although he admitted that he needed to rest after his knee surgery, the 37-year old still put on an impressive show.
Olly started his blog post by telling the fans that “gig was incredible”.
He said that his injury felt much better than he thought.
“I tried to be cautious when I was on stage.”
Olly, a professional in every sense of the word, refused to disappoint his audience and carried on with the show.
He had to have surgery after the gig.
He said that he was lying in hospital and told his fans, “It has been a crazy 72 hours as it honestly seemed I had done the worst. I thought I had done my knee again.”
It was my belief that I had ruptured my ACL. This is wonderful news.
He told his fans ahead of coming back to the stage that he might not be as enthusiastic as he used to be.
He posted the following Instagram message: “I won’t probably be running around as I usually do. There might be a place for me to rest on.”
After suffering from ligament damage, the singer had previously undergone surgery to his right knee.
Tomorrow, he will be back on the Singleton Park stage in Swansea.
Publited Sat, 14 August 2021 at 20:37.08 +0000