PS5 Update: Get a Surprise Bonus Game for 5 Today

Tormented with no new games to play on your PS5? The PlayStation Store is your best option right now.
The new Next-Gen Experience will be available in August. You can now find out if you’d like to purchase the complete version of the product before it goes on sale.
Tormented Souls, a survival horror video game for the PlayStation 4, Xbox 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X platforms will soon be released.
As a surprise for PlayStation Owners, an updated demo is now available. You can download it from the PS Store.
PQube’s new game is free of a timer, so you have the freedom to choose when and where you want it.
The game has a very limited amount of gameplay. It will stop when it reaches a point.
Tormented Souls, which will be released on PS5 August 27, won’t have the same price as AAA titles and it isn’t as expensive.
Tormented Souls, which is more of an indie title that the big-hitters coming in 2021 will be Tormented Souls, has been described as a Survival Horror video game based on the Alone in the Dark and Resident Evil series.
They also stated that the gameplay would be similar, but not share outdated graphics and clunky controls.
This game description gives you the best idea about what Tormented Souls looks like.
“Something Evil Lurks in Winterlake” – Caroline Walker is forced to confront terrible consequences while investigating the disappearance of two Winterlake girls. Caroline is awakened in the middle of the night and finds herself naked in a tub. She’s also hooked up to decrepit medical equipment.
“Tormented Souls” deliberately draws inspiration from survival horror classics. Resident Evil, Silent Hill and Alone in the Dark are just a few examples. Tormented Souls, a new take on fixed-perspective adventures, offers a modified control system and dynamic camera while still retaining all that makes those classic games so popular.
Caroline will not be stopped by dark forces or unspeakable horrors. You can use everything you have to defeat the evils lurking in darkness.
Tormented Souls, however, isn’t the only major PlayStation Store update this week.
The PS Store will receive the latest major Marvel’s Avengers expansion this week, it has been confirmed.
Black Panther: War for Wakanda is a free update for all core gamers. It will be available on August 17th.
Marvel’s Avengers received a trial period for free and will likely offer more in 2021.
The War for Wakanda Expansion adds Black Panther to the game. It also introduces new Villains and a new environment for exploration, enemies, Royal Palace Outposts, Threat Sector missions, as well as new multiplayer Drop Zones.
One day prior to the Expansion launch, Marvel’s Avengers War Table will be available for Wakanda on August 16.
In 2021, gamers will find more surprises free of charge in the PlayStation Store.
Publited Sat, 14 August 2021 at 18:57:03 +0000