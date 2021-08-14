Reading returned to Preston

Reading won the Championship 2-1 over Preston to secure their first win of the season.

Reading won in 28 minutes after an uneven opening. Femi Azez scored his first senior goal, tucking the ball home at the far end.

- Advertisement -

Preston scored a goal in the 61st minutes, with Daniel Johnson scoring a spot-kick. But, the hosts quickly regained the lead thanks to John Swift, and they held onto the points.

Reading lost the first two rounds of their campaign with defeats at Stoke City and Swansea City.

Preston’s 2021-22 second-tier campaign was also a disaster. They lost 4-1 to Hull at home last Saturday. However, they rebounded with a 3-0 Carabao Cup victory at League Two Mansfield Tuesday.

North End was the brighter side, Scott Sinclair getting a shot blocked by Johnson and Johnson shooting wide from a position outside their home.

- Advertisement -

After Lucas Joao had managed to get into the Preston box and read slowly, Ethan Bristow was able to set him up with an exact square pass.

Although the left-back hit the ball very well, his goalbound attempt was blocked by Sepp van der Berg’s sprawling body.

Reading took the lead just two minutes before half-hour. Josh Laurent’s left-angled cross was beaten by Daniel Iversen, Preston goalkeeper. Azeez lurked at the back and managed to score from close range.

This was the first goal he scored for the club in a senior role, and it came on his third league appearance. He almost scored a second goal shortly after, but he missed the mark by driving narrowly too close to his goal.

Reading held their momentum in the second period and could have quickly increased their lead.

- Advertisement -

Swift allowed Joao to go with a sliding pass, but Iversen was already rounded by Swift, so he fired against Iversen’s near goal from an angle.

Preston held on tight, but Azeez proved to be difficult again. However, once again a bad finish destroyed good work. North End, however, rode its good fortune to draw level at the end of the hour.

Joshua Smith, the referee, ruled Michael Morrison had handled Alan Browne’s fierce volley. He pointed out the spot.

Rafael, Reading’s goalkeeper, had already saved Johnson a penalty in last season’s corresponding fixture, but this time the Preston midfielder was not to be deceived.

Reading was back on top eight minutes later. Swift and Joao exchanged passes, then Swift cleverly passed the ball past Iversen. The ball trickled in from the bottom of the posts after hitting the foot.

Reading managed to hold on despite pressure from the North End, and they scored their first points for the season.

Publited Sat, 14 August 2021 at 16:48.32 +0000