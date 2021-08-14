Sky and Netflix are on the alert! Microsoft and Facebook are working together on something more than TV

There are currently several streaming rivals competing for the best subscribers. Netflix, Amazon Video and HBO Max are the most popular. Sky, a more established name in UK TV and is still a popular subscription service for content and broadband. - Advertisement - Other Tech companies, however, are also working to change the way we consume entertainment. It will be fascinating to see how much the Metaverse is popular among people who enjoy streaming TV on Netflix or other services. The Metaverse, which is a term that companies are still using as a buzzword, is meant to blend the virtual and real worlds. Companies in tech hope to create digital environments and virtual spaces that allow people to interact and experience big events with one another.

These are things we've heard about in the past. But virtual reality and augment reality tech makes it possible to visualize how they could be made more immersive. Although the metaverse isn't yet in existence, experts think it might be the next internet experience. This would allow you to view a large screening of the final TV Show as part of your community in one shared digital space. Fortnite Battle Royale is a well-known video game that can be played on a variety of devices for no cost. Fans were able to gather and enjoy an interactive Ariana Grande concert, which featured large-scale visual effects and music.

Microsoft and Facebook are now looking to make it even easier for users to participate in future events. This could potentially have an enormous impact on traditional media consumption.

Facebook has recently announced its intention to begin work on its metaverse. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, explained his vision to The Verge about what it might look like earlier in the month. The metaverse is an industry vision. It spans multiple companies. It can be viewed as the successor of the mobile internet. It’s not something any company will build. Addition: The metaverse doesn’t exist in virtual reality. The metaverse will be available across all computing platforms, VR, AR, PC and mobile devices, as well as game consoles and gaming consoles. “I believe that this environment is persistent and synchronous where we can all be together. It will probably resemble something between social platforms we see now, but one where you are embodied in.”

Microsoft is yet another company that is taking on the task of creating the metaverse. It is also a tech giant with the capability to both host the experience via the Cloud, as well as offer the immersive experience using its Azure mixed reality headsets. Microsoft's metaverse version looks more business-oriented, but it could still impact large platforms such as Windows in the near future. Microsoft recently released a statement explaining more: "Imagine taking any complicated environment and using the power of technology in order to create amazing experiences and achieve new business heights previously unimaginable." The possibilities are limitless: A store that optimizes the customer experience in real time and stocks all shelves. A supply chain that reduces and tracks carbon emissions. Process manufacturing lines that automatically adjust for natural ingredient variations and detect and correct for operational bottlenecks. Simulating different growth plans to make sure they are making maximum use of available energy resources.

