Steam Deck’s official ad declares that it is “the most powerful gaming platform” Handheld in the World”

This is the first Steam Deck video advertisement for Valve’s latest effort to enter the gaming hardware market. It’s not subtle. The advert calls the Steam Deck system the “most powerful gaming handheld in all of the world”, seemingly referring to the Nintendo Switch.

It is just one minute in length and you can see it either below or on Valve’s YouTube channel. This YouTube channel has not received any updates since December 2020, when CS:GO’s Broken Fang events went live. The Steam Deck plays Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Doom Eternal. The video also gives a brief overview of the feature.

The video shows off Steam Deck’s various buttons and also calls it “portable gaming without compromise”, before going into how it’s running a new version of Steam “focused on handheld gaming”. The ad doesn’t mention the various different versions of the console, but it does talk about having all of Steam’s features and all of Steam’s games.

Below is the complete Steam Deck advertisement. You can also see the surprise that Valve has rediscovered its YouTube channel.

Even more interesting is today’s tweet by Phil Spencer, Xbox Head. He revealed that he and Gabe Newell have been trying out Steam Deck and chatting about it all week. And he confirmed that Microsoft’s xCloud streaming services “works well” on his handheld.

Was @valvesoftware this week talking w/ Scott, Erik, Gabe about Steam Deck. It’s been a great device, and I have it for most of this week. I can play games on the move, with great screen size and controls. xCloud is great for playing Halo and Age. Congratulations to the SD team. pic.twitter.com/q4hWBvkk85 — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) August 13, 2021

If you were lucky enough to get a preorder Steam Deck will be available in December. Valve claims that it has been able to run all the games the team has played. It’s also got “built-in support” for mods too, apparently.

Publited Sat, 14 August 2021 at 12:08:16 +0000