Ten keys for overcoming difficult times

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. This process may cause errors.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

All of us have felt the urge to give up at one point. Everyone is aware of the feelings of helplessness, frustration and stress that seem to never end. We have all been there. Are we still human?

persistence is what makes successful people stand out from others. It’s an attitude that values patience, learning and self-reflection. You should be able to use these tools to help you get through difficult times in your personal, professional, or business lives and make it easier for yourself. Pay attention:

1. Small improvements can be made in your daily life

You can reduce stress at home or work by changing some things you dislike. For example, tidy up your desk or arrange those papers that have you worried. It will be easy for you to identify the pending issues that are bothering you and to prioritize those that need attention.

2. 2.

In times of crisis, the last thing you want is to be surrounded by people who have a negative outlook. You will only be absorbed by their negative vibes, and your frustration will increase. Positive people could be the perfect complement to your positive mood, and help you see things differently.

3. You can get rid of the problem

It will be difficult to let go of your routine if you keep thinking about how difficult it is. It is better to try something new than what you are used to doing. It is possible to take some time out and walk around a park, or tour a museum. This “changes the scene.” Your return to work will be filled with fresh ideas and new solutions.

4. It’s not your fault.

This is probably the best advice your family and friends have ever given you. It is common to use a situation like this as a chance to remind yourself of your limitations and shortcomings. Common phrases include “I don’t know how to do this” and “that person doesn’t like me”. You will need to change your thinking and become more compassionate to help others understand what happened.

5. 5. Seek out the positive things

We tend to view everything as black when we go through hard times. It is why we lose sight of the positive things around us. Take some time to relax and focus on the good things. Write and then read your positive thoughts from time to other. This will remind you that everything is possible.

6. 6.

It can be incredibly relaxing and invigorating. Each day, meditate for five minutes. Focus on your breathing and your body during this time. Don’t judge your thoughts. It is best to do this in silence, just after getting up. You will feel reassured.

7. 7. Disconnect

It is possible that you will find it difficult to turn off your phone or computer when your company is in crisis. It is possible to get the most out of your time by being completely disconnected from all communication, messages, and other problems. For 10 minutes, turn off all communication and focus on what you love.

8. Exercise

You may think, “I don’t have time to exercise or run.” Your schedule may be full, but this does not mean you have to neglect your body or your health. Exercise can also release endorphins which are a great therapy for releasing anger and sadness via your movement.

9. Your mentor

This figure is vital for your professional and entrepreneurial career. You can have this figure as a friend or teacher, but it must be an experienced person who is open to sharing the truth. Talking with them will help you feel calm and give you the opportunity to get advice to change your bad habits.

10. 10. Find the cause

It is common to blame others when you’re going through difficult times. You may vent to your partners and friends, and you might even say that you don’t like what is being offered. It is best to sit down and think about why your feelings are there. This will allow you to determine if you have control over it or if you need to accept the situation and move on. This is where the wisdom lies.