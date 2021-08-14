The next Sony event is State of Play PS5 Rumored PlayStation announcements

Sony may soon host a State of Play broadcast. While Xbox and Nintendo held their biggest event of the year so far during E3 2021, the PS5 makers are yet to hold a similar kind of event. Although we’ve seen a few State of Play streams, there hasn’t been the same amount of detail as you would expect from an E3 conference.
However, this could change in the near future.
Rumours have it that Sony will host another State of Play broadcast in August.
It was previously claimed that the next State of Play would take place on Thursday, August 12.
Roberto Serrano tweeted the information. He leaked last year’s Future of Gaming PS5 date.
Serrano claimed that Sony’s State of Play one-hour event might now take place in September with an August broadcast.
We may now know when August State of Play is taking place.
Twitter user @HazzadorGamin suggested earlier this week that a State of Play might be occurring on Thursday, August 19.
Another Twitter user claimed that Bloodborne creators FromSoftware were making an exclusive PS5 game.
Be careful, however, that a return to Yharnam with the rumoured title is not in your plans.
HazzadorGamin wrote: “Rumoursony State of Play Show Around August 19 #StateOfPlay
“Also FromSoftware makes Souls like Exclusive For Ps Not Bloodborne 2…This is from the same source that revealed Ghost of Tsushima island dlc via Dealer Gaming @Playstation
The leak was later highlighted by @Shpeshal_Nick, a contributor to the XboxEra podcast. He backed up the FromSoftware rumours.
Co-host of XboxEra tweeted “My Rumour Mill got ******* Again.”
Shpeshal_Nick later revealed in a post that he would also share FromSoftware news which he’d heard of.
He wrote: “Nah, this is about From PS5 Exclusive. This was the rumour mill I used for next week.
These rumours were swirling around James Jarvis who is also the producer of Future Games Show. He tweeted about the next State of Play.
Jarvis forecasted that in the next State of Play, there would be confirmation of Horizon Forbidden West’s delay and a “surprise” announcement.
Jarvis wrote: Rumours suggest that the next Sony State of Play announcement will take place tomorrow. The Stream August 19. It would include the following: Officially confirmed Horizon delay with new gameplay.
“Kena extended view.
“Update on Gran Turismo.
“New surprise announcement”
