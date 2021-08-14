The next Sony event is State of Play PS5 Rumored PlayStation announcements

Sony may soon host a State of Play broadcast. While Xbox and Nintendo held their biggest event of the year so far during E3 2021, the PS5 makers are yet to hold a similar kind of event. Although we’ve seen a few State of Play streams, there hasn’t been the same amount of detail as you would expect from an E3 conference.

However, this could change in the near future.

Rumours have it that Sony will host another State of Play broadcast in August.

It was previously claimed that the next State of Play would take place on Thursday, August 12.

Roberto Serrano tweeted the information. He leaked last year’s Future of Gaming PS5 date.

