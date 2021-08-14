The price of this Freeview Smart TV was just lowered to the lowest possible ever price at ASDA

ASDA might have the perfect HD TV for you if you want to treat yourself. ASDA is selling a 32 inch Polaroid TV for only PS185 – its lowest price ever.

This telly isn’t cheap like chips, but it does come with smart features, including access to all content on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and BBC iPlayer.

Freeview is also available so that you can access over 100 channels, including Dave! Movies, Sky Arts and more without having to pay a dime in subscription fees. Polaroid claims that the 32 inch model is wall mountable, has two HDMI ports, and can even be used in HD.

The firm spoke out about the TV, saying that it was “ideal for uni digs” and would add: “This Polaroid 32 Smart TV is a great option for student living rooms or bedrooms for entertaining housemates, or just to relax after a hard day of lectures or seminars.”

