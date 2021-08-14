Tim Tebow to the Jaguars? Latest news, Urban Meyer’s Comments before the roster is cut

NFL fans will finally be able to answer one of their biggest concerns: Does Jacksonville’s Tim Tebow Experiment work?

After six years of being away, Tebow will be returning to the NFL. Urban Meyer, his college coach and now Jaguars coach has given the former quarterback the chance to compete for the tight end spot in the NFL’s 2021 preseason.

Tebow (33 years old) last played at quarterback during the Eagles’ 2015 preseason. After that, he played five more years with the New York Mets minor-league baseball team. In three seasons of minor league baseball, he hit.223 and had 18 homers.

Fans are asking if Tebow, who has switched positions while also spending so much of his time off football, can still earn a spot on the roster. The Aug. 31 deadline, when NFL teams must reduce their 90-man rosters to 53 players, will provide the answer. Fans will have to wait and see if Tebow is eligible for the roster.

Meyer, fortunately, has at least commented on his performances to date. The same goes for other staff members at the Jaguars:

Tim Tebow to the Jaguars?

Meyer was largely non-committal in discussing Tebow’s prospects of being on the Jaguars 53-man roster. The first time he did so was in an early June interview on the Rich Eisen Show. Meyer admitted that Tebow would not be able to make the team, but he was positive about his work ethic.

What is the probability of being selected for the team? Meyer explained to Eisen that we don’t really know the answer, it’s uncharted waters, and this will be extremely difficult. But he has been doing great. He’s doing well in practice and he knows the offense better than anyone. He works as hard as anyone. “I see good camaraderie between Tim and the team, which has been great so far.”

Later that month, when asked point-blank about Tebow’s roster chances by USA Today’s Mackenzie Salmon, Meyer largely dodged the question. Meyer called Tebow one of the 90 and suggested that he was not thinking much about the 53-man roster.

“The toughest part is 53, that you’ve just stated,” This is a new concept to me. The NFL has 90 players. He’s one among 90. To me that means he is… What’s the different between him and 40 other guys who are trying to join the team? It’s the same to me. It’s their way of making a living, it is their livelihood. The reality is that you will lose a lot of the roster members. You have your 90, 85 guys in college. Now you need to fit them all together. This is a completely different situation. It’s very different here.

Meyer has been quiet about Tebow’s chances of making the roster since then. However, at least one member of Meyer’s staff thinks that Tebow is “a good shot” for the 53-man roster.

He has the potential to be a good player and make it on the team. said a member of the Jaguars staff in late July, per WalterFootball.com’s Charlie Campbell. It’s not a favour or a gimmick. He could make a great core team member.

What has Tim Tebow’s training camp looked like?

Tebow still had much to learn when he began working with the Jaguars as an end in May. Meyer called Tebow’s first practice with the Jaguars “awkward,” but also noted Tebow had “improved” in the early stages of learning his new role.

Meyer replied, “Oh well. I wouldn’t call it weird. It was awkward, maybe the first practice.” “But it’s just one of 90 trying to make this team. It’s all new to him. Tyler Bowen does a great job keeping our tight ends together.

Meyer continued to praise Tebow’s progress during the June OTAs. Meyer noted that his former quarterback at Florida had “done a decent job” through practices two weeks after Tebow first saw the field.

“Oh, Tim has done a decent job. Meyer stated that everyone knows this is his first position. Meyer said, “He is a fantastic teammate. “I can see everyone getting along in the locker room. We have great chemistry. He’s gotten it down well.”

Does that sound like a strong endorsement? Meyer doesn’t believe Tebow is a ringing endorsement, but it does sound like Meyer thinks Tebow can continue to improve and possibly crack the Jaguars tight end depth chart.

Meyer also complimented Tebow’s hand skills at the end of July. Meyer also pointed out that Tebow needs to improve his ability to catch the ball with his body, rather than grabbing it from in front.

He has great hands. In his drill work, he’s great, but when you get in a competitive moment, just (because of his) lack of experience he wants to body the ball,” Meyer said, per CBS Sports. You have to get it when there are two of you. Although he is struggling through it, he still has the skills to catch the ball.

Naturally, this was normal for a player who is adjusting to a new role. However, Jaguars offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said that Tebow’s prior experience as a quarterback was a benefit during the transition.

“You see the football mind, you see how he sees the game from the quarterback’s point of view,” Schottenheimer said after practice on Sunday, per ProFootballTalk. C.J. was the one who made the play in red zone a few days back. (Beathard), broke out, scrambled left, and Tim saw it. We threw him the touchdown pass. Is that possible? He has seen the situation and has said, “Oh well, he’s moving in this direction. I must go along with him.”

Schottenheimer spoke out about Tebow’s desire to understand the nuances and responsibilities of his new job.

Schottenheimer stated that he knows things he doesn’t know. Schottenheimer said, “He asks incredible questions. You know, he truly does.”

Jaguars tight end depth chart

Tebow’s good news is that there is a lot of NFL-level talent in the Jaguars tight end. The six tight ends of their roster have 101 NFL-level catches each.

Player Career Catches James O’Shaughnessy 88 Chris Manhertz 12 Ben Ellefson 1 Tim Tebow 0. Tyler Davis 0. Luke Farrell 0.

Farrell, a fifth-round rookie pick from Ohio State who only caught 34 passes in his four college seasons. It is possible, however, that Tebow will show enough special-teams play to make it onto the roster.

Tebow is currently behind O’Shaughnessy and Manhertz on the Jaguars’ depth charts. Along with Ellefson, Davis, he’s the fourth-string player on the depth charts.

Depth Chart Ranking The Player 1 Chris Manhertz 2 James O’Shaughnessy 3. Luke Farrell 4. Ben Ellefson, Tyler Davis, Tim Tebow

The Jaguars preseason Week 1 depth charts do list Trevor Lawrence and Gardner Minshew as co-starters, while Travis Etienne is third-string running back. It’s not important to get too excited about this yet.

