Top Gear controversy Porsche Jeremy Clarkson Nut size “Act of stupidity”

Jeremy Clarkson stated that the Top Gear Porsche 928 GT was one of the most beautiful Porsche cars. Where is it seven years later?

The number of people affected by the Falklands War, which took place in 1982 between Argentina and Britain, was a major issue.

However, the car had an extremely unfortunate number plate, H982FKL.

2014 Top Gear: Patagonia Special, an Argentina-based event that featured three very special cars.

This small issue, which appeared to be minor, caused Top Gear’s presenter to lose his job and all the other cast members to have to flee Patagonia.

What happened to the car, however?

As they had been attacked as they drove the vehicles, the cast was forced to leave the cars on the side of the road.

The Argentinian government had to transport the vehicles to a secure warehouse, fearing that they would be set on fire in the streets.

