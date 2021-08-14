Vergil Ortiz Jr. targets Terence Crawford and Shawn fights Porter following Egidijus Kaliauskas

The welterweight division has been in turmoil since Errol Spence Jr., WBC and IBF champions was forced to withdraw from his much-anticipated showdown against Manny Pacquiao. Nearly every fighter weighing 147 lbs is jockeying for place.

Vergil Ortiz Jr. will be defending his undefeated record against Egijus Kavaliauskas at The Star in Frisco. Ortiz is determined to maintain his unbeaten record while trying to ensure that no judges are needed to determine the victor.

Ortiz, 23, is one of the new breed of boxers that are attempting to dominate the sport. This group includes Teofimo Lopez, a 24-year old WBA (Super), WBO, and IBF lightweight champion; Devin Haney who is 22 years old; Ryan Garcia, 22, who is 24; Jaron Ennis 24, David Benavidez (24) and Shakur Stevenson (44) respectively. Ortiz is a champion or has a huge social following, but he also holds a perfect knockout record.

Kavaliauskas is his only loss to WBO champion Terence Crawford. He will face Kavaliauskas to see if he can continue that streak and impress Crawford enough to fight him.

Ortiz stated to Sporting News that knocking out Kavaliauskas could send Crawford a big message. But I won’t look for the knockout. They look more natural and I feel better when they do.

Ortiz has not been shy about expressing his opinions on Crawford. After knocking out Maurice Hooker in round seven of the March matchup, Ortiz demanded a fight against Crawford. Crawford suggested Ortiz was evading him after he knocked out Maurice Hooker in the seventh round of their March showdown. This is a claim that WBO No. Crawford has since suggested Ortiz was ducking him, a notion that the WBO’s No.

However, it is obvious that Ortiz will have a lot on his mind so one must wonder if he feels under pressure going into Saturday’s fight.

He said, “No, no. I don’t.” I think that everyone experiences a bit of nervousness before fighting. You might be feeling anxious if you aren’t. However, once I’m in the ring I realize that I must win.

His record would be 18-0, with 18 knockouts. Promotional politics can get in the way, but Ortiz doesn’t mind as long as Crawford gets the fight he wants. Crawford wants the fight, but Ortiz is open to Conor Benn and Shawn Porter if they are available.

Ortiz exclaimed, “Shawn Porter has it,” That’s exactly what I love. That competitiveness is what I love. He has that puppy in him, which I love.

He will not dismiss Saturday’s opponent as an afterthought. The “Mean Machine”, he knows, brings a lot of challenges to his fight. Ortiz is determined to stand up against the fighter many consider his most difficult opponent.

Ortiz stated that Ortiz is stronger than him and has more experience. Ortiz said, “And he has been there with the man that I want fight.”

Ortiz is making a bold statement, considering Kavaliauskas was difficult for Crawford to understand early. A Russian knockdown was scored by Ortiz, which the referee called a slip. Ortiz will have to perform better than Crawford against Kavaliauskas, in order for him to be awarded the title fight.

He said that he would like to fight another fight this year. Let’s suppose Crawford or Porter are fighting in September/October. Is that enough time for either one of them to get ready to fight me? Do I have to wait? It’s okay to wait a month more.

But don’t force me to wait, I also have a job.”

